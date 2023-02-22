Advanced search
London stocks fall as rate hike worries linger, Lloyds drags

02/22/2023 | 03:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London stocks fell on Wednesday, bogged down by downbeat corporate earnings, while worries of interest rates remaining higher for longer further dented risk appetite.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.7% by 0825 GMT, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index shed 0.5%.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group fell 2.1% after Britain's biggest mortgage lender reported a flat annual profit for 2022 as a jump in income driven by higher interest rates was offset by mounting bad loan provisions.

The banking sector lost 1.5% in early trading.

London-listed shares of Rio Tinto slumped 1.8% after the global miner posted a 38% drop in annual profit and more than halved its dividend. The industrial metal mining sector dropped 1.9%.

U.S. stock indexes recorded their worst single-day performance of the year on Tuesday after data showing a rebound in U.S. business activity fuelled fears of higher-for-longer rates. [.N]

Those worries will remain in focus ahead of the release, later in the day, of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.79% 7914.09 Delayed Quote.7.06%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.63% 19715.44 Delayed Quote.5.29%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -1.88% 49.94 Delayed Quote.12.24%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.50% 1159.99 Real-time Quote.7.00%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.52% 6113 Delayed Quote.7.00%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -1.05% 1604.68 Real-time Quote.7.17%
