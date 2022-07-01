London stocks kick off second half on a downswing

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.8% by 0702 GMT, while the domestically-focussed midcap FTSE 250 index declined 0.7%.

Both the indexes entered the second half of 2022 on a downbeat note after a rough first half on worries that aggressive central bank actions to tame red-hot inflation would trigger a global recession.

Heavyweight oil companies BP Plc and Shell dipped 1.9% and 0.6%, respectively, while industrial metal and mining stocks dropped 2.2% to weigh the most on FTSE 100 index. [O/R][MET/L]

Shares of Shell also came under pressure as the oil major suspended plans to sell its onshore oil assets in Nigeria, and after Russia moved to create a new firm to take charge of the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project in the country's far east.

Shell, together with two Japanese trading companies, holds just under a 50% stake in Sakhalin Energy Investment Co.

Jupiter Fund Management and Abrdn slid 6.1% and 3.1%, respectively, after Citigroup downgraded the fund manager's stocks to "sell" from "neutral".

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)