London stocks muted after Omicron warning

The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the domestically focussed mid-cap index were unchanged, as of 0810 GMT.

Britain faces a "tidal wave" of the Omicron coronavirus variant and two vaccine doses will not be enough to contain it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday.

Wizz Air fell 1% after HSBC downgraded the stock to "reduce". Airlines have called for UK support after Omicron dented recovery hopes, according to a report.

Base metal miners rose 1.7% as copper prices edged higher after top consumer China pledged to focus on economic stability, bolstering demand outlook for the metal. [MET/L]

Purplebricks Group slumped 13.9% after the estate agent said it would delay its interim results and warned of a potential financial risk as it found problems with communications with tenants about deposit registrations.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)