  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
London stocks muted after Omicron warning

12/13/2021 | 03:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes were flat on Monday following a warning that the Omicron variant was spreading at a 'phenomenal rate' in Britain, adding to a cautious market mood ahead of an interest rate decision later this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the domestically focussed mid-cap index were unchanged, as of 0810 GMT.

Britain faces a "tidal wave" of the Omicron coronavirus variant and two vaccine doses will not be enough to contain it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday.

Wizz Air fell 1% after HSBC downgraded the stock to "reduce". Airlines have called for UK support after Omicron dented recovery hopes, according to a report.

Base metal miners rose 1.7% as copper prices edged higher after top consumer China pledged to focus on economic stability, bolstering demand outlook for the metal. [MET/L]

Purplebricks Group slumped 13.9% after the estate agent said it would delay its interim results and warned of a potential financial risk as it found problems with communications with tenants about deposit registrations.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.20% 7306.36 Delayed Quote.12.87%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.20% 22971.4 Delayed Quote.11.96%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.10% 438.3 Delayed Quote.15.78%
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC -18.59% 25.725 Delayed Quote.-70.19%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.91% 4254 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
HOT NEWS