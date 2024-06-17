London stocks showed a modest recovery on Monday, with the FTSE 100 rising by 0.2%, after it closed down 0.2% on Friday, losing 1.2% over the week. Investors are cautious ahead of significant economic data releases, including the UK consumer price index (CPI) figures due on Wednesday and the Bank of England's (BoE) policy meeting on Thursday, where interest rates will be decided.

Industrial metal miners are the top losers due to weaker-than-expected industrial output data from China. UK house prices remained flat in June, with the average asking price at £375,110, according to Rightmove. The Recruitment & Employment Confederation reported steady demand for workers, with around 1.7 million job adverts. Manufacturers in the UK are seeing signs of growth, with increased output and orders, according to a survey by Make UK. The sector is expected to outpace the economy this year.

Among individual stocks, SSP Group fell 3.4% following a downgrade by Goldman Sachs.

AstraZeneca announced that its cancer drug Imfinzi, combined with chemotherapy, received US FDA approval for treating certain forms of endometrial cancer. This approval offers a new treatment option for patients with mismatch repair-deficient disease. Additionally, AstraZeneca reported positive results from its Echo phase III trial for the Calquence drug.

Kingfisher Plc saw a slight increase after appointing Bhavesh Mistry as its new CFO, replacing Bernard Bot, who will retire no earlier than January 2025. Mistry, currently CFO of British Land, has held senior finance roles at Tesco, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Whitbread.

Rosebank Industries Plans London Listing Rosebank Industries Ltd, founded by former Melrose Industries CEO Simon Peckham, is preparing for a London float. The company aims to raise over £40 million from institutional investors and will focus on acquiring industrial and manufacturing companies with an enterprise value of up to $3 billion.

In other news, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves aims to seek closer trade ties with the EU and more foreign investment, suggesting potential revisions to parts of Boris Johnson's 2020 Brexit deal.

