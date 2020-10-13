London stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh

The export-heavy FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 retreated from four-month highs, led by aero <.FTNMX2710>, travel and leisure <.FTNMX5750> and financial <.FTNMX8770> stocks.

Data showed Britain's unemployment rate rose by more than expected to 4.5% in the three months to August, even before the end of the government's broad coronavirus job protection plan.

In company news, clothing retailer French Connection Group Plc tumbled 12.8% after posting a plunge in sales due to the coronavirus crisis in the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)