London stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh

10/13/2020 | 03:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index the trading floor

(Reuters) - UK stocks fell on Tuesday on concerns about the economic impact of new coronavirus-led business restrictions, with investors also booking profits ahead of a self-imposed UK deadline for a Brexit deal with the European Union.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 retreated from four-month highs, led by aero <.FTNMX2710>, travel and leisure <.FTNMX5750> and financial <.FTNMX8770> stocks.

Data showed Britain's unemployment rate rose by more than expected to 4.5% in the three months to August, even before the end of the government's broad coronavirus job protection plan.

In company news, clothing retailer French Connection Group Plc tumbled 12.8% after posting a plunge in sales due to the coronavirus crisis in the first half of the year.

(This story is refiled to correct day in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.02% 0.90435 Delayed Quote.7.24%
FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC -19.05% 7.245 Delayed Quote.-75.55%
