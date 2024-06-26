London stocks opened higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a recovery in US technology shares yesterday, including a 6.8% rise in Nvidia. Stocks like Deliveroo and AO World are seeing strong gains today.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.6% mid-morning , helped by Deliveroo, whose shares rose 3.5% on reports of takeover interest from Doordash.

AO World climbed 3.4% after annual profits beat forecasts.

Energy companies like BP Plc and Shell are also leading the rise, tracking higher oil prices due to geopolitical risks and inventory forecasts. Precious and industrial metal miners are up as well.

Investors are eyeing upcoming economic data, including UK GDP and US personal consumption expenditure data, for clues on interest rate directions. Political developments in the UK and France are also in focus, with elections looming. In the UK, a gambling row involving several politicians has intensified, while in France, a heated debate highlighted tensions ahead of the parliamentary elections.

