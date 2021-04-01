London stocks rise on optimism over swift economic recovery

(There will be no London stock market report on Friday and
Monday on account of Easter holidays. Reuters will resume
coverage on Tuesday, April 6)
* Industrials stocks biggest gainers on FTSE 100
* Quilter rises on sale of int'l business to Utmost Group
* FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%
April 1 (Reuters) - British shares tracked gains in Asian
peers on Thursday, lifted by hopes of a swifter economic rebound
this year, while Quilter rose after agreeing to sell its
international business to Utmost Group.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5%, with
industrials and bank stocks, mainly BAE Systems Plc,
Relx Plc, Prudential Financial Inc and Barclays
Plc, being the biggest gainers.
Mining stocks, including Rio Tinto, Anglo American
and BHP, were also among the biggest boosts on
the index.
"Despite the optimism surrounding the rollout of COVID-19
vaccines in a select group of countries, the virus continues to
wreak havoc elsewhere," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst,
OANDA wrote in a note.
"The widening restrictions globally should be bullish for
technology at the margins, but will most keenly be felt in
energy markets."
Global equities crept higher on hopes of a stronger U.S.
economy, as investors parsed details of a $2 trillion government
spending plan and hoped for strong jobs data later in the week.
The FTSE 100 has risen 4.6% so far this year, supported by
speedy vaccine rollouts and a raft of economic stimulus. But a
recent spike in virus cases across Europe has made investors
cautious.
The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index
climbed 0.7%, led by industrials and consumer discretionary
stocks.
Quilter rose 3.7%, after it agreed to sell its
international business to specialist life assurance company
Utmost Group for 483 million pounds ($664.37 million), as it
sharpens its focus on its UK wealth management unit.
Fashion retailer Next rose 3.2%, even after it
reported a halving in annual pretax profit after lockdowns
closed its stores but raised its forecast for a big rebound this
year.
Investment company 3i Infrastructure slid 0.3%,
after it agreed to invest 182 million euros ($213.23 million)
for a 60% stake in German telecommunications provider DNS:NET.
(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)