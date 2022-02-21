Log in
London stocks rise on potential Biden-Putin summit

02/21/2022 | 03:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange is seen during the morning rush hour in the City of London

(Reuters) - UK shares tracked global markets higher on Monday, as hopes of a de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions bolstered appetite for risky assets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.6% at 0805 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.5%.

Mining stocks gained 1.2%, tracking copper prices that firmed on support from a weaker dollar and prospects of easing tensions in Ukraine. [MET/L]

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out plans to scrap coronavirus restrictions, boosting sentiment further and lifting travel and leisure stocks up 1.3%.

John Menzies rose 1.2% after saying Kuwait's National Aviation Services (NAS) has sweetened its takeover proposal for the British airport services company to about 559 million pounds ($761.75 million).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC gained 4.9% after its half-yearly revenue and profit beat expectations, while drugmaker AstraZeneca climbed 1.5% after saying its cancer drug helped patients with a type of advanced breast cancer live longer.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.51% 8928 Delayed Quote.1.42%
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 2.05% 3870.375 Delayed Quote.-28.94%
FTSE 100 0.64% 7564.9 Delayed Quote.1.75%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.35% 21434.01 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
JOHN MENZIES PLC 1.03% 580 Delayed Quote.88.06%
PLC S.P.A. 1.50% 2.03 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.31% 77.011 Delayed Quote.2.97%
HOT NEWS