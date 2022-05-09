Log in
London stocks slip as growth concerns dent global risk appetite

05/09/2022 | 03:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK shares tracked a slide in Asian and European markets on Monday, as tightening lockdowns in China added to investors' concerns about a recession amid the Bank of England's dour economic outlook last week.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index eased 0.2% by 0705 GMT, with miners leading the losses as metal prices dropped on demand concerns. [MET/L]

The pound declined 0.5%, limiting some losses on the export-heavy FTSE 100 index, but a stronger dollar made greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.5%.

Rightmove Plc fell 5.0% after the real estate portal said its chief executive officer, Peter Brooks-Johnson, would step down from the board and exit the company next year.

Ideagen Plc jumped 46.1% on agreeing to a takeover by private equity firm Hg Pooled Management in an all-cash deal valuing the British software firm at 1.09 billion pounds ($1.34 billion).

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS