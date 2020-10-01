Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

London stocks track Asia higher on U.S. stimulus hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:51am EDT
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

London stocks tracked Asian markets higher on Thursday as hopes for fresh U.S. stimulus measures bolstered global investor sentiment, although risks of a new round of lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 cases in the UK kept gains in check.

Markets globally held steady after the Trump administration on Wednesday proposed stimulus measures worth $1.5 trillion, including a $20 billion aid for the airline industry. [MKTS/GLOB]

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.9% with insurance <.FTNMX8570> and banking stocks <.FTNMX8350> leading gains, while the mid-cap index rose 0.4%.

Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce dropped 4.7% after it said it planned to raise 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from shareholders, 1 billion pounds from the bond market and secure further loans to rebuild its balance sheet after the pandemic.

Retailer Halfords jumped 10.3% after it raised its first-half profit outlook as it continued to benefit from a cycling boom during the pandemic.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 20.02% 217.725 Delayed Quote.7.15%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC -5.55% 121.55 Delayed Quote.-80.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : India's External Debt as at the end of June 2020
PU
03:56aFRENCH MANUFACTURING SECTOR RETURNS TO GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER : Pmi
RE
03:54aJapan regulator to tell Tokyo exchange to prioritise recovery - source
RE
03:52aTokyo bourse changes hardware and restarts system to resume trading on Friday
RE
03:51aLondon stocks track Asia higher on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
03:48aBRITAIN, EU SPLIT ON STATE AID IN CRUNCH WEEK OF TRADE TALKS : sources
RE
03:45aRESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND : relaunches Insurance Act review
PU
03:37aFrance needs new pandemic business insurance law - minister
RE
03:37aNamibia fishing auction for COVID-19 cash flops
RE
03:35aSpain's factory activity picks up in September after August dip - PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : EXCLUSIVE: FDA widens U.S. safety inquiry into AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine - sources
4FUJITSU LIMITED : Tokyo Stock Exchange suspends day's trade after worst-ever system glitch
5AIRBUS SE : Rolls-Royce raising $6.5 billion to survive COVID cash crunch

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group