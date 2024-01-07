LONDON (Reuters) - Strikes planned by rail union RMT members working for London Underground from Monday to Thursday have been suspended after the union said it had made progress in talks with operator Transport for London (TfL).

"Following further positive discussions today, the negotiations on a pay deal for our London Underground members can now take place on an improved basis and mandate with significant further funding for a settlement being made available," RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement on Sunday.

"This significantly improved funding position means the scheduled strike action will be suspended with immediate effect and we look forward to getting into urgent negotiations with TfL in order to develop a suitable agreement and resolution to the dispute."

TfL said the mayor of Britain's capital had been able to provide additional funds to enable discussions with the unions to continue, but warned passengers there would still be disruption on Monday as the strike was lifted at a late stage.

"We will now meet with representatives of all the unions to agree on the best way for this funding to be used to resolve the current dispute," a spokesperson said in a statement.

