Lone Star Analysis : Acquires Additional Funding From HCAP Partners

09/28/2021 | 09:38am EDT
Lone Star Analysis, a trusted provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics, and guided artificial intelligence solutions, received a new round of investment from HCAP Partners.

“We were pleased HCAP chose to exercise their full purchase option,” said Steve Roemerman, chairman and CEO, Lone Star Analysis. “Since the initial HCAP investment in 2019, we have built a solid working relationship, and the company has roughly doubled in size. We’ve demonstrated our ability to grow and with this new financial strength, we have even more opportunities.”

Principal Nicolas Lopez led the transaction for HCAP Partners along with Managing Partner Tim Bubnack. HCAP’s funding will be utilized for strategic growth initiatives as well as research and development for the buildout of new enterprise software.

Established in 2006 and led by Mr. Roemerman, Lone Star provides decision analysis and advanced analytics software for a diversified customer base of Fortune 500 clients in transportation and logistics, energy, aerospace and defense, and other industrial markets.

The company’s TruNavigator® and AnalyticsOS™ no-code authoring platforms, and the TruPredict™, TruSolve™, MaxUp™ and OptUp™ software allow clients to improve operational performance through data analytics. With an IP portfolio of over 70 owned or shared patents, Lone Star provides clients with solutions to turn their data into actionable steps to obtain performance optimization.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed and were a follow-on to a 2019 investment.

To learn more about Lone Star Analysis, visit: https://www.lone-star.com/.

About Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis is a Dallas-based provider of applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. We harness predictive and prescriptive analytics, artificial intelligence and inherent knowledge to enhance innovation, create economic strength, and make the world safer. Since 2004, organizations have trusted Lone Star to deliver actionable answers to complex problems in manufacturing, aerospace, defense, energy, logistics, transportation and more.

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $2 million to $15 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 45 companies since it was founded and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies the team at HCAP Partners provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund six years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit www.hcapllc.com.


