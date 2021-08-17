Lone Star Analysis : Makes the 2021 Inc. 5000 List

Annual list ranks America’s fastest growing private companies

Lone Star Analysis, a trusted provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics, and guided artificial intelligence solutions, has been named as an honoree on the annual Inc. 5000 list.

“Being recognized as one of the fastest growing companies by Inc. conveys how hard our team continuously works to improve and expand our offerings to meet customer needs,” said Steve Roemerman, chairman and CEO, Lone Star Analysis. “The launch of several solutions throughout the past few years has contributed to and accelerated our growth, and we look forward to continued success.”

Every year, the list recognizes private companies that experience exponential revenue growth in their markets over a three-year period. This year, despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020, the average median three-year growth rate among the 5,000 was 543% and the median revenue reached $11.1 million. Across the board, the selected companies created more than 610,000 jobs throughout the past three years.

As part of their growth strategy, Lone Star launched TruPredict Essentials towards the end of 2020. As the only guided, self-service, price-to-win tool on the market, it allowed them to bring value to their customers while simplifying the government contract bidding process. In 2021, Lone Star Analysis Ltd., a U.K.-based subsidiary, was officially established with a focus on growing the company’s operations throughout Europe, reaching a key market and starting the global expansion process. Additionally in 2021, the real-time asset analytics software suite, MaxUp™, was introduced to help organizations maximize uptime on physical assets. The execution of each project contributed to Lone Star’s rapid growth and its ability to reach a high revenue trajectory.

About Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis is a Dallas-based provider of applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. We harness predictive and prescriptive analytics, artificial intelligence and inherent knowledge to enhance innovation, create economic strength, and make the world safer. Since 2004, organizations have trusted Lone Star to deliver actionable answers to complex problems in manufacturing, aerospace, defense, energy, logistics, transportation and more.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

