Long Beach Airport Anticipates Economic Tailwind with Increased Flight Activity for Super Bowl LVI

Long Beach, CA-With Super Bowl LVI touching down in Southern California, Long Beach Airport (LGB)officials areexpecting anincreased number oftravelers and charter aircraft activity on the days surrounding thechampionshipgame at SoFiStadium on Sunday,Feb. 13.

As one of five commercial airports in the Los Angeles area, LGB anticipates increased activity in the days leading up to and following the 2022 Super Bowl, which economists expect togenerate between $234 million and $477 millionin economic benefits, including between $12 million and $22 million inregional tax revenue.

The busiest day at Long Beach Airport will most likelybethe day after the event onMonday, Feb.14.

To accommodate the extra travelers, LGB isworking closely with the National Football League (NFL) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as well as airport concessionaire Paradies Lagardere and other airport tenants, to plan accordinglyand maintain compliance with the airport's noise ordinance. Additional airfieldparking spaces for visiting charter aircraft have been identified and madeavailable.

Additionally, Paradies Lagardere will open a pop-up retail store for football fans in the garden area ofthe passenger concourse.

Media inquiries may be directed to Kate Kuykendall, Public Affairs Officer, Long Beach Airport, at 562.570.2679 or Kate.Kuykendall@longbeach.gov.

