Long-Time CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield AZ, Richard Boals, Joins MDI Health

Boals will serve as advisory board member and investor for medication optimization company

MDI Health, a clinical platform that optimizes medication treatment at scale, announced that the former CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Richard L. Boals, will join MDI as both an advisor and investor. Mr. Boals’ success as an innovative leader in the healthcare industry led to his impressive 14 year tenure as Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona’s chief executive.

MDI works with payers and value-based providers to reduce total costs of care and combat the fourth leading cause of death — adverse drug events. Core to MDI’s mission is democratizing access to quality care and reducing costs associated with medication-related problems, which costs Americans $528 billion each year. Mr. Boals will use his expertise to help MDI’s leadership continuously align better quality outcomes with lower costs of care. He brings a wealth of knowledge about the health payer market, strategy, and healthcare payment models.

It is this experience, and years of seeing healthcare costs increase, that initially excited Mr. Boals about the incredible impact MDI can have on healthcare as a whole. “MDI health is one of the most promising new players in the healthcare and pharmacy field and I am excited to be a part of their future,” said Boals. “I believe that MDI is going to have a tremendous impact on saving lives, lowering costs significantly, and redefining the future of pharmacy services.”

Boals recognizes the monumental changes which the pharmacy side of healthcare is undergoing, and is also aware of the complexities of comprehensive medication treatment, and the underlying dangers. Rich is impressed by the passion and experience of the MDI team and the outcomes they have been able to achieve thus far.

Avishai Ben-Tovim, CEO and Co-Founder of MDI Health, commented: “We are thrilled to have an industry leader such as Rich join our team. His expertise is another vote of confidence in our ability to revolutionize the way medication treatment is optimized. We believe this is a watershed moment in the democratization of healthcare in the US, making high-quality personalized medication treatment accessible to all, and Rich’s guidance will only help us accelerate our impact further.”

About MDI Health

MDI Health was founded in the beginning of 2019 in an effort to combat the increasing number of deaths and costs associated with adverse drug events. MDI’s end-to-end medication treatment platform empowers clinicians in providing comprehensive medication reviews in minutes instead of hours. The solution checks, in real time, for many-to-many drug interactions, assures patients have exactly the medications they need, and enables health payers and at-risk providers to improve patient outcomes, medication safety, prevent hospitalizations, and avoid adverse drug events, which costs $528B in the US every year.

