Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Long-awaited Rwanda genocide trial starts despite suspect's boycott

09/29/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Eric Emeraux, head of the Gendarmerie's Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity, Genocides and War Crimes, poses in Paris

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - A U.N. tribunal in The Hague opened the long-awaited trial of one of the last prominent suspects in the Rwandan genocide on Wednesday, despite his decision to boycott the hearing from his jail cell.

Felicien Kabuga, a former businessman and radio station owner, was captured in France in 2020 after decades on the run. He is one of the last suspects sought by a U.N. tribunal prosecuting crimes committed in the 1994 genocide, when ruling Hutu majority extremists killed more than 800,000 minority Tutsis and Hutu moderates in 100 days.

"It is the understanding of the chamber that mister Kabuga is this morning well but has decided not to attend the hearing this morning either in person or via video link," Judge Iain Bonomy said.

"The trial must proceed" with the opening statement of the prosecutor, judges decided.

Kabuga is in his mid-to-late 80s, though his precise date of birth is disputed. He was arrested in May 2020 in Paris between COVID-19 lockdowns and extradited to The Hague where he has entered a not-guilty plea. During his extradition hearings in France he described the accusations against him as "lies".

Prosecutors have charged the former coffee and tea tycoon with three counts of genocide and two counts of crimes against humanity, primarily for promoting hate speech through his broadcaster, Radio Television Libre des Milles Collines.

He is also accused of arming ethnic Hutu militias.

According to prosecutor Rashid Rashid, Kabuga was a "wealthy and well-connected political insider" in Rwanda at the time of the genocide.

U.N. prosecutor Serge Brammertz told Reuters the trial's opening would bolster international justice.

"Even if it's taken more than 20 years, justice can be still be successful and that justice can be done," he said.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Peter Graff)

By Stephanie van den Berg


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:10aForex Electronification Seen a Factor Behind Sterling's Slump
DJ
06:08aMarketmind: Dysfunction and intervention
RE
06:08aAnalysis-Nigeria squanders oil price bonanza as gasoline subsidies soar
RE
06:08aEU countries heading for deal this week on energy windfall profit levies, official says
RE
06:04aLong-awaited Rwanda genocide trial starts despite suspect's boycott
RE
06:00aFinnair to cut up to 200 jobs
RE
05:59aTech IPO market faces worst year since global financial crisis
RE
05:59aEurope braces for heavy oil refinery outages amid tight supplies
RE
05:58aLuc Remont to be appointed chief executive and chairman of EDF - Le Figaro
RE
05:57aUK barristers agree to vote on ending strike action - government
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
2Porsche AG shares debut at 84 euros
3Qalaa E : Holdings 2Q22 Business Review - Consolidated Results
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
5Sterling slips as dollar regains footing

HOT NEWS