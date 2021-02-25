Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Long bets on rupee hit over three-year high, peso bears return

02/25/2021 | 01:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A customer hands a 50-Indian rupee note to an attendant at a fuel station in Ahmedabad

(Reuters) - Bullish positions on the Indian rupee climbed to a more than three-year high on optimism over economic outlook, a Reuters poll found, while investors turned bearish on the Philippine peso for the first time since April last year.

The dollar has hit multi-year lows this week, despite a jump in U.S. yields, on the Federal Reserve's dovish tone and as risk appetite improved due to vaccination efforts, with investors now looking to high-growth economies that will benefit from a pick-up in global trade.

Long-term bearish view on the greenback led to bullish bets being raised on most Asian currencies, including the Chinese yuan, the Indonesian rupiah, Singapore's dollar and the Malaysian ringgit, the fortnightly poll of 14 respondents showed.

The biggest jump in positions was seen in the rupee, which has risen almost 1% in February on huge foreign fund inflows into equities as the Indian economy looks set to rebound sharply amid a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases and an uptick in business activity.

India's economy is expected to have returned to growth in the last quarter, according to a Reuters poll, while HSBC predicts it will build on the momentum to grow by double-digits in fiscal 2021.

Stubbornly high inflation and better growth outlook may prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise the reverse repo rate twice by 20 basis points in the second half of this year, Deutsche Bank economists said in a note.

However, the RBI has been dovish of late as it expects inflation to be reined in and high foreign exchange reserves to keep the rupee stable.

Long views on the yuan increased slightly, with talks swirling that Chinese authorities may begin to adopt a tighter policy stance soon.

That and China's economic outperformance have made the yuan a mighty rival to the dollar. However, the central bank's tight leash on the currency has kept investors cautious.

The rupiah was also favoured as markets hoped that Bank Indonesia's easing cycle had come to an end after it trimmed rates last week for the sixth time since the pandemic started.

Southeast Asia's largest economy is showing signs of growth and its hefty current account surplus is expected to keep the rupiah supported at least through this year, analysts said.

Meanwhile, investors reversed their positions to go short on the Philippine peso after the government extended curbs in Manila, which were set to end this month, until mass vaccinations begin.

Lockdowns in the archipelago were considered one of the world's longest and strictest as they had shuttered thousands of businesses and left millions out of work, causing the economy to contract by a record 9.5% in 2020.

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars.

The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

The survey findings are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):

Date USD/C USD/KR USD/SG USD/ID USD/T USD/IN USD/M USD/P USD/TH

NY W D R WD R YR HP B

25-Feb -1.03 -0.32 -0.57 -0.51 -0.58 -0.96 -0.13 0.01 -0.37

11-Feb -0.91 -0.24 -0.29 -0.36 -0.63 -0.53 -0.04 -0.47 -0.41

28-Jan -1.08 -0.64 -0.79 -0.41 -0.68 -0.55 -0.3 -0.66 -0.36

14-Jan -1.21 -0.87 -0.83 -0.57 -0.89 -0.22 -0.3 -0.8 -0.5

10-Dec -1.53 -1.68 -1.11 -0.61 -1.6 -0.2 -0.53 -0.97 -0.87

26-Nov -1.43 -1.29 -1.01 -0.92 -1.08 -0.3 -0.75 -0.8 -0.66

12-Nov -1.28 -1.52 -0.99 -1.01 -1.08 -0.26 -0.44 -0.67 -0.8

29-Oct -0.86 -1.14 -0.49 0.09 -1.23 -0.07 -0.03 -0.09 -0.02

15-Oct -1.07 -0.94 -0.72 0.35 -1.12 -0.44 -0.33 -0.15 0.1

01-Oct -0.47 -0.53 -0.25 0.61 -0.68 -0.31 -0.31 -0.68 0.38

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Anushka Trivedi


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 2.58% 10.186 Delayed Quote.13.82%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.30% 429.3 Delayed Quote.13.32%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.06% 6.4498 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.08% 6.4511 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33aWorld shares jump after Powell nixes rate hike fears
RE
01:30aAstrazeneca denies vaccine delivery shortfall to EU, Italy - paper
RE
01:30aLong bets on rupee hit over three-year high, peso bears return
RE
01:24aAB InBev sees improved 2021 after end-2020 earnings beat
RE
01:18aSoutheast Asia's biggest travel app plans regional fintech expansion before 2021 listing
RE
01:08aHONG KONGERS SNAP UP UK HOMES AND DO WHAT THEY EXCEL AT : being landlords
RE
01:01aOil hovers near 13-month highs as storm hits U.S. output, Fed assures rates staying low
RE
12:49aByteDance names head of China news unit as global TikTok R&D chief - sources
RE
12:46aByteDance names head of China news unit as global TikTok R&D chief - sources
RE
12:45aWorld stocks' dance to continue, but inflation could mute the music - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall
2NETGEAR, INC. : TOOLS TO GO REMOTE: How Netgear's CEO stays connected
3JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. : UNITED 777 PLANE FLEW FEWER THAN HALF THE FLIGHTS ALLOWED BETWEEN CHECKS: sources
4STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halve..
5IHEARTMEDIA, INC. : BIN: Black Information Network and The Ad Council Team up With BIN Founding Partners Bank ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ