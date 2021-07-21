Long-dated JGBs track lower U.S. Treasuries ahead of extended weekend

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Long-dated Japanese government
bond (JGB) prices eased on Wednesday tracking U.S. peers ahead
of a long weekend as Japan gears up for the Olympics, officially
starting later in the week.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.06 point to
152.4, with a trading volume of 21,468 lots.
The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to
0.400% while the 30-year yield rose 1.5 basis
points to 0.655%.
The 40-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to
0.735%.
But the 10-year bond bucked the trend, with the benchmark
10-year cash JGB yield falling 0.5 basis point to
0.005%.
U.S. bond yields rebounded from five-month lows on Tuesday
after the previous session's biggest single-day decline since
February.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)