July 21 (Reuters) - Forex speculators increased their net long positions in the British pound in the week ending July 18 to the largest against the U.S. dollar since June 2014.

Net longs in the British currency rose to $5.19 bln from $4.69 bln the previous week, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show. It is the largest long position since before the Brexit referendum in 2016.

The data was before Sterling turned sharply negative on Wednesday, following data that showed inflation cooling more than expected in June. (Reporting By Karen Brettell)