Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LongRange Capital : Expands Team

06/15/2021 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LongRange Capital, a private equity firm focused on building better businesses, today announced new team members that joined the firm over the past several months. Sunny Patel joined LongRange as Senior Principal, Taylor Elliott as Senior Associate, and Austin Marcus as Associate.

“Our investment pipeline continues to grow,” said Bob Berlin, Managing Partner of LongRange Capital. “I’m excited to welcome Sunny, Taylor and Austin to the LongRange team to help the firm and its investors capitalize on the opportunities we’re seeing in the market.”

Mr. Patel brings to the firm a combination of investment and operating experience. Prior to LongRange, Mr. Berlin and Mr. Patel worked together for a brief period at Navab Capital Partners focusing on private equity. Mr. Patel was previously with 3G Capital, on both the private and public sides of their business. During this time, he spent several years at the Kraft Heinz Company, a 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway portfolio company, as General Manager of its U.S. Sauces and Coffee businesses. Prior to 3G Capital, Mr. Patel was a Principal at KKR, focused on their consumer, media and communications private equity investments. Mr. Patel holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Pre-Medicine from The Stern School of Business at New York University.

Mr. Elliott was previously a Private Equity Associate with L Catterton, a global, consumer-focused private investment firm. Prior to L Catterton, he was an Analyst at Barclays Investment Bank in its Global Financial Sponsors Group. Mr. Elliott holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (BASc) degree in Economics from Duke University and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Marcus joined LongRange from Cerberus Capital Management, a global, operational-focused investment firm, where he was a Private Equity Associate. Prior to Cerberus, he was an Investment Banking Analyst at Goldman Sachs in its Global Technology, Media and Telecom Group. Mr. Marcus holds a Bachelor of Science and Business Administration (BSBA) degree in Accounting and Financial Management from Bucknell University.

About LongRange Capital

LongRange Capital was formed in 2019 to invest predominantly in private middle market businesses in fundamentally sound industries, including non-discretionary consumer, value-add industrials, and information-related and data-related services, among other segments. The firm’s capital offers the flexibility to be either a majority or minority owner as well as a partner to corporations and other shareholders. LongRange has the ability to make $50 to $400 million investments from its committed fund, and is interested in working with management teams to help drive business growth and value creation over the long term. For more information, please visit www.longrangepartners.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:18aBIOCEPT  : Receives More Than 420,000 Samples During First Year of Offering COVID-19 Testing Service
BU
08:17aAxsome Therapeutics to Seek FDA OK of AXS-14 for Fibromyalgia by End 2022
DJ
08:17aVisionQuest Uses Artificial Intelligence to Screen 40,000 Patients for Diabetic Retinopathy
BU
08:17aPRESS RELEASE  : Hawesko Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves payment of a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share
DJ
08:17aHazelden Betty Ford Hires New Medical Director for its National Youth Continuum
BU
08:17aCOMPLYPORT  : - Firms Seeking FCA and PRA Authorisations Warned to Ensure Applications are ‘Right First Time'
BU
08:16aAIRBUS  : Quoting Irish poet, Biden ends EU trade war in renewal of transatlantic ties
RE
08:16aWIZZ AIR  : Announces the establishment of its 6th italian base in naples and quadruples capacity
PU
08:16aCHART INDUSTRIES  : books helium liquefaction plant order
PU
08:16aTRUIST FINANCIAL  : announces second-quarter 2021 earnings call details
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : After 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war
4Gold steadies on dollar retreat; focus on Fed meeting
5Shares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms

HOT NEWS