LongRange Capital : Expands Team

LongRange Capital, a private equity firm focused on building better businesses, today announced new team members that joined the firm over the past several months. Sunny Patel joined LongRange as Senior Principal, Taylor Elliott as Senior Associate, and Austin Marcus as Associate.

“Our investment pipeline continues to grow,” said Bob Berlin, Managing Partner of LongRange Capital. “I’m excited to welcome Sunny, Taylor and Austin to the LongRange team to help the firm and its investors capitalize on the opportunities we’re seeing in the market.”

Mr. Patel brings to the firm a combination of investment and operating experience. Prior to LongRange, Mr. Berlin and Mr. Patel worked together for a brief period at Navab Capital Partners focusing on private equity. Mr. Patel was previously with 3G Capital, on both the private and public sides of their business. During this time, he spent several years at the Kraft Heinz Company, a 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway portfolio company, as General Manager of its U.S. Sauces and Coffee businesses. Prior to 3G Capital, Mr. Patel was a Principal at KKR, focused on their consumer, media and communications private equity investments. Mr. Patel holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Pre-Medicine from The Stern School of Business at New York University.

Mr. Elliott was previously a Private Equity Associate with L Catterton, a global, consumer-focused private investment firm. Prior to L Catterton, he was an Analyst at Barclays Investment Bank in its Global Financial Sponsors Group. Mr. Elliott holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (BASc) degree in Economics from Duke University and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Marcus joined LongRange from Cerberus Capital Management, a global, operational-focused investment firm, where he was a Private Equity Associate. Prior to Cerberus, he was an Investment Banking Analyst at Goldman Sachs in its Global Technology, Media and Telecom Group. Mr. Marcus holds a Bachelor of Science and Business Administration (BSBA) degree in Accounting and Financial Management from Bucknell University.

About LongRange Capital

LongRange Capital was formed in 2019 to invest predominantly in private middle market businesses in fundamentally sound industries, including non-discretionary consumer, value-add industrials, and information-related and data-related services, among other segments. The firm’s capital offers the flexibility to be either a majority or minority owner as well as a partner to corporations and other shareholders. LongRange has the ability to make $50 to $400 million investments from its committed fund, and is interested in working with management teams to help drive business growth and value creation over the long term. For more information, please visit www.longrangepartners.com.

