Longer-dated JGB yields follow overseas peers lower amid UK U-turn talk

TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Yields on the longest-dated
Japanese government bonds retreated from multi-year highs on
Friday, tracking a late decline in overseas yields amid
speculation that the British government could backtrack on more
of its controversial mini-budget.
Japanese five-year bond yields edged lower, pressured by
strong demand at an auction of the securities.
However, short-dated JGB yields ticked higher, emulating
moves in the Treasury curve that saw U.S. two-year yields spike
after red-hot consumer inflation data on Thursday triggered
increased bets for Federal Reserve rate hikes.
The 30-year JGB yield eased 0.5 basis point
to 1.465%, while the 20-year yield fell 1 basis
point to 1.060%.
The 20-year security had been volatile, with the yield
earlier punching up to a fresh seven-year peak at 1.085%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to
148.42 after starting the day flat.
The 10-year JGB had yet to trade, as of 0455 GMT, after
changing hands on Thursday for the first time in five days. The
yield was 0.245%, hovering half a basis point below the top end
of the Bank of Japan's policy limit under its yield curve
control programme.
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng cut short a trip to
Washington with sources telling Reuters he would be working on
his medium-term budget plan. Meanwhile, The Sun newspaper said
Prime Minister Liz Truss may allow a rise in corporation tax
next April, reversing a campaign promise.
"The Truss administration's tax cut plan put pressure for
yields to rise not just in the UK but in bonds globally," said
Yusuke Matsuo, a market economist at Mizuho Securities.
"Even if it's not a complete reversal, if the scale is
reduced and the funding is clear, that'll be cause for yields to
fall."
A bounce-back in the yen from a 32-trough versus the dollar
overnight also helped to calm Japan's bond market, said Masayuki
Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset
Management, despite the tighter monetary policy trend in the
United States and elsewhere that led to higher global yields
still being in place.
"The big picture remains the same, but as far as today is
concerned, tension in the bond market is easing somewhat," he
said.
The five-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point
to 0.065%, following an auction of the securities that traders
described as "solid."
However, the two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis
point to -0.050%, emulating the bear flattening of the U.S.
yield curve after a report showed CPI jumped more than expected
in September, fuelling bets for 75 basis-point Fed hikes in both
November and December.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Additional reporting by Tokyo
markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)