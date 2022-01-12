Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Longtime 7-Eleven Executive Appointed 7-Eleven International LLC Co-CEO

01/12/2022 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 7-Eleven, Inc. is proud to announce Ken Wakabayashi's new role as Co-CEO of 7-Eleven International LLC ("7IN"). Previously 7-Eleven, Inc.'s SVP, Head of International, Wakabayashi will now lead the 7-Eleven brand's global growth strategy alongside Co-CEO, Shinji Abe, from Seven-Eleven Japan.

"We are thrilled to offer our congratulations to Ken Wakabayashi on this exciting new role," said Joe DePinto, 7-Eleven, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer. "With this move, Ken will help lead the 7IN team to further our global growth strategy and provide world-class value and support to our International Licensees and Master Franchisees."

As Co-CEOs of 7IN, Wakabayashi and Abe will be responsible for all operations outside North America and Japan as well as overseeing the 7–Eleven trademark globally. This team will further enhance providing world-class support to existing Licensees and Master Franchisees and focus on expanding the 7-Eleven brand into new territories.

"This change reinforces 7-Eleven, Inc.'s and Seven-Eleven Japan's commitment to the growth of the 7–Eleven brand and to providing value and support to our Licensee and Master Franchisee organizations," said Ken Wakabayashi 7IN Co-CEO.  "We are well positioned for growth and long-term value creation as we focus on expanding the brand into new territories and provide an enhanced support structure for our existing territories." 

This announcement comes following the formation of 7-Eleven International LLC (7IN). By combining the strengths that joint owners 7-Eleven, Inc. and Seven-Eleven Japan have cultivated in their local markets into the new entity, 7IN will able to better leverage 7-Eleven's product development capabilities, digital technology and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, while maintaining its position as a global brand.   

Along with this exciting change comes a team revitalization in support of international growth and enhancement of the 7-Eleven® brand worldwide. Joe DePinto, Chief Executive Officer, Chris Tanco, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Stan Reynolds, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 7-Eleven, Inc. along with Ken Wakabayashi, Co-CEO of 7IN will serve on the 7IN Board of Directors.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®Stripes®Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

About 7-Eleven International

With offices in Dallas, Texas and Tokyo, Japan, 7–Eleven International master franchises and/or licenses more than 41,000 stores in 14 countries and regions: Australia, Cambodia, China, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, China (Taiwan), Thailand, Viet Nam, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. The iconic brand also operates corporate and/or franchise stores in the US, Canada, Mexico and Japan and will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027. Globally, the 7-Eleven trademark is represented in over 77,000 stores.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longtime-7-eleven-executive-appointed-7-eleven-international-llc-co-ceo-301459513.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:41aSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Discovery, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
09:40aWorkers at nearly 80 Kroger's King Soopers go on strike as talks stall
RE
09:40aSouthern African bloc extends Mozambique troop deployment
RE
09:40aGBCORP Elaborately Explicates Its Two Major Projects, Multiutility Higher Variant of Electric Vehicles And Most Advanced Hydrogen Extraction Plant
NE
09:39aBasketball Legend and Solar Evangelist Bill Walton Issues Letter to Governor Newsom Calling on Him to Reject the CPUC Proposed Decision on Rooftop Solar
PR
09:39aRealizeit Announces the Release of Its Intelligent Ingestion Migration Toolkit
BU
09:38aPJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro's subsidiary signs a service agreement with PJSC RusHydro
EQ
09:37aBiogen tumbles after Medicare lays out Aduhelm coverage plan
AQ
09:37a[solidcore] Partners with Bilt Rewards to offer Signature Classes to 109 Million Renters Across the U.S.
GL
09:36aSONO TEK : Reports Increased Sales and Strong Backlog for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 and Continues to Expect Record Annual Sales for FY2022 - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"