LongueVue Capital : Announces the Sale of Azimuth Technology

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, announced today the sale of Azimuth Technology ("Azimuth") to Chumash Capital Investments, LLC ("CCI"), a wholly owned investment entity of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians based in Santa Barbara, CA.

Headquartered in Naples, FL, Azimuth is a leading manufacturer of precision components for OEMs and aftermarket distributors in the defense and firearm industries. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and expert machinists produce top quality metal components utilized in the manufacturing of a variety of products for the commercial, law enforcement, and defense industries.

In making this controlling investment, LVC partnered with the management team and Clavis Capital Partners in acquiring Azimuth in 2017. Over the course of LVC's partnership, the company doubled in size and established a market leadership position with a strong reputation for innovation, reliability, and exceptional quality.

"We couldn't have picked better entrepreneurial partners than CEO Len Zaiser and his management team. Through their execution and relentless pursuit of excellence, these folks transformed Azimuth into a world-class precision manufacturer during our investment hold, gaining market share and building customer confidence along our journey," commented John McNamara, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LongueVue Capital.

"The team at LongueVue Capital were great partners as we navigated the opportunities and challenges that faced our business," said Len Zaiser, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Azimuth. He added, "They were pro-active, thoughtful, and highly responsive in their board-level leadership and stood behind their commitments to provide the capital and resources necessary for our company's growth. LVC was an ideal private equity partner for Azimuth."

Azimuth was represented by Houlihan Lokey as exclusive financial advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright as legal counsel in this transaction.

About LongueVue Capital:

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity firm that focuses on providing human capital, financial capital, and a skill set built upon a successful 20-year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle market companies. Having managed over $500 million of capital spanning three funds coupled with 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, our team is the ideal partner for middle market companies at inflection points. Our opportunistic investment strategy provides the flexibility to partner with attractive businesses across a variety of industries and situations, and we tailor transaction structures to meet the company and stakeholders' objectives. Together with our entrepreneur and management team partners, we help create superior value for our portfolio companies and investors.

SOURCE LongueVue Capital