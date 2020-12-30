Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Longview Ranch : Diversifies Cattle Breeding with Introduction of Charolais Bulls

12/30/2020 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Longview Ranch has a long history of raising Corriente cattle, primarily used as sport cattle for rodeo events like team roping and steer wrestling. They’re known for high fertility, early maturity, trouble-free calving and foraging efficiency, as well as disease and parasite resistance.

In 2019, Longview Ranch decided to move in a new direction and purchased a number of Charolais bulls. The team at Longview Ranch is now cross-breeding the Corriente horned cows with the Charolais bulls, creating a high quality beef product.

Longview Ranch breeds its cattle in late spring, aiming for calves to be birthed in January through March of the following year. After a gestation of nine months, the cow will usually give birth to one hardy, active and alert calf that weighs an average of 45 to 60 pounds. Longview Ranch weans the calves in October. For the next stage of the production cycle, Longview Ranch transfers the cattle to California to feed on grass for a year, later brought to a finished market weight in a specialized feedlot.

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.

Longview Ranch remains committed to responsible, sustainable land-use practices, and has completed a restoration project along the John Day River to reestablish vegetation. Each year, the property invests in the prevention of noxious weeds that could harm the land at Longview Ranch, as well as its neighboring farms. The ranch also partakes in best practices regarding wildlife, limiting hunting on property and ensuring elk herds have a refuge. Additionally, while the area is not known for large numbers of antelope, in thanks to the integrity of the property, more than 200 does and bucks can be found at Longview Ranch.

Longview Ranch also has a rich history of giving back to its community, making annual donations to the Grant County 4-H and Union County Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pSTRATEGIC REALTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:23pPAE INCORPORATED : Receives $151M in Task Orders to Support Aircraft Maintenance; CEO John Heller Quoted
PU
12:22pGold firms as dollar slides to multi-year low
RE
12:22pDickey's Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Arrives In Singapore
GL
12:22pGlobal Corn Flour Market to Grow by $ 3.37 Billion During 2020-2024 | Featuring Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, and Bunge Ltd. among others | Technavio
BU
12:21pRTX A/S : CA No 45-2020 - 301220 - Share repurchase programme
PU
12:20pOil prices flat; U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
RE
12:20pEU agrees investment deal with China to rebalance ties
RE
12:20pStaffing 360 Solutions Announces $1.74 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
GL
12:20pAdvantagewon Announces Private Placement of Units
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
2Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
3Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
4Oil prices flat; U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : loses copyright claims in lawsuit against U.S. security bug startup

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ