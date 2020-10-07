Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LookingGlass Expands Executive Team Leading Company's Vision of Next-Generation Cybersecurity Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Industry veterans bring decades of government and commercial cyber risk experience to LookingGlass’ product portfolio empowering customers to anticipate and block threats across the extended enterprise

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a leader in intelligence-driven risk management, today announced additions to its executive leadership setting the company’s vision for next-generation cybersecurity products. The company’s Chairman of the Board, Gilman Louie has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Don Gilberg, strategic advisor, investor, and industry veteran joins LookingGlass’ executive team as President and Chief Operating Officer. The company also welcomes Mary Yang as Senior Vice President of Marketing, who most recently supported strategic cybersecurity efforts at The MITRE Corporation, including the development and growth of the National Cybersecurity Federally Funded Research and Development Center, sponsored by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Ron Nielson, formerly LookingGlass’ Senior Vice President of Public Sector, is now Executive Vice President, overseeing product development, revenue operations, and customer success. He brings more than 30 years of cybersecurity operations, strategic visioning, and leadership expertise to LookingGlass. These appointments complement a strong leadership roster including Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Haas; Dave Horn, Senior Vice President of Engineering; Lee Mariano, Chief People Officer; and Michael Taxay, General Counsel & Chief Risk Officer.

With decades of combined experience advising and defending large government and commercial enterprises from rapidly evolving cyber risks, LookingGlass’ leadership team brings crucial technology, operational and go-to-market expertise to guide the growth and success of the company’s product portfolio. These include scoutPRIME, a cyber situational awareness platform providing real-time visibility into organizations’ external threats to help you see what the adversary sees; scoutTHREAT, a threat intelligence platform (TIP) that empowers security teams to develop and compare highly customized threat actor profiles with an organization’s actual defensive posture to mitigate vulnerabilities and reduce risk; and CloudShield Eclipse, an active defense platform that detects, blocks, and deceives attacks at machine-speed using a combination of network traffic analysis, behavioral and signature-based detection, and threat intelligence.

“Much of the cybersecurity status quo still reflects the human-driven tasks of comparing host and network signature data, then realigning layered defensive controls and responding to whatever is seen bypassing these safeguards in a relentless race to act in time, every time,” said LookingGlass CEO Gilman Louie. “LookingGlass is fundamentally changing this equation for our customers by helping them deploy more automated defenses, on their terms. Overwhelmed security teams hard-pressed to keep up with evolving IT assets and workforces in a highly disrupted cloud and pandemic era, their time is also urgently needed to help frame crucial business and operational decisions dictating risk tolerance and attack surfaces. LookingGlass customers can move beyond gathering threat intelligence into acting on insight – informed, coordinated data – and gain precious time for security and C-Level decision-making.”

As machine learning and artificial intelligence become embedded in every device and system, cyber-attacks will increasingly occur at machine-speed. Characterized by algorithms, coordination across disparate systems, and overwhelming data, attacks will occur and progress in the blink of an eye. Cyber defense based solely on human perception and decision making will become vastly inadequate.

LookingGlass will leverage its experience and commitment to defending and supporting the most advanced organizations in the world, from protecting financial systems to safeguarding national security interests, to deliver the next generation of cybersecurity solutions. With an initial focus on public sector use cases, LookingGlass’ solutions will leverage the asymmetric nature of cyber-attacks to purposefully shape the adversary’s view. By providing security professionals with enriched visibility into adversary behaviors through resources and automated workflows, LookingGlass’ solutions will greatly enhance the ability of security professionals to defend their networks and critical information assets.

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

LookingGlass is a leader in intelligence-driven risk mitigation, including global attack surface monitoring, threat modeling, and network defense. Its portfolio includes innovative products that deliver intelligence aggregation, sensing, and orchestration capabilities to operationalize threat mitigation in the network. LookingGlass is flexible and adaptable in offering standard and custom solutions to make cybersecurity smart and seamless for governments and enterprises. Learn more at www.lookingglasscyber.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aStar Peak Energy Transition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Shares of Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing October 8, 2020
GL
08:10aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Forecasts business jet usage will recover to 2019 levels by the second half of 2021
AQ
08:10aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Suitcase Hospitality Optimizes Revenue Management with Infor
AQ
08:10aROCKWELL AUTOMATION : and Microsoft Expand Partnership to Simplify Industrial Transformation
AQ
08:10aCOUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : Appoints Michelle Brennan to Board of Directors
AQ
08:10aOracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform Now Available
AQ
08:10aUNITEDHEALTH : United Health Foundation and American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation Partner to Promote Physician Well-Being and Reduce Burnout
AQ
08:10aOpenText Announces Support for Alfresco
AQ
08:10aSQUARE ENIX : The gayming awards, world's first lgbtq+ video games awards show, to premiere 24th february 2021 presented by ea games and gayming magazine
AQ
08:10aNXP Launches AI Ethics Initiative
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID-19 testing system hit by Roche supply problems
2BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
3FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
5APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group