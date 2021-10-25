Loomis Sayles Announces The Fuss Family Mental Health Initiative

Loomis, Sayles & Company is proud to announce The Fuss Family Mental Health Initiative, a philanthropic and community service initiative aimed at tackling the mental health crisis facing young people in our most under-resourced communities.

The new program honors Dan Fuss, vice chairman of Loomis Sayles’ board of directors and a globally renowned fixed income investor who has been with the firm for 45 years. Dan and his family have worked tirelessly to support the mental health needs of young people in the wake of their son Tommy’s death by suicide 15 years ago this November. Loomis Sayles is highlighting the Fuss family’s efforts with a fall campaign that includes corporate giving, double-matching of employee donations, volunteering and raising awareness about suicide prevention and mental health stigmas.

Loomis Sayles’ Fuss Family Mental Health Initiative will provide $500,000 in total funding over the next three years to the following programs in Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan, with the goal of supporting the mental health of young people in impactful ways through systems of support, therapeutic and clinical programming, staff and outreach:

Summer Search: Access to two licensed clinicians for 900 Summer Search students and alumni

Access to two licensed clinicians for 900 Summer Search students and alumni Peer Health Exchange: In-school access to mental health supports

In-school access to mental health supports Boston Medical Center: Boston Emergency Services Team

Boston Emergency Services Team Doc Wayne: Fusing therapy and sport, working through Boston Public Schools

Fusing therapy and sport, working through Boston Public Schools Franciscan Children's Hospital: Funding a full-time clinician for the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester, one of Boston Public Schools’ most under-resourced high schools

Funding a full-time clinician for the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester, one of Boston Public Schools’ most under-resourced high schools The Collaborative: Funding a professional development program for mental health workers dedicated to Boston’s students

“Mental health challenges are among the most significant hurdles young people face today, particularly in the wake of a global pandemic,” said Kevin Charleston, Loomis Sayles chairman and chief executive officer. “We are proud to raise awareness through The Fuss Family Mental Health Initiative and thrilled to partner with some of the incredible organizations making a positive impact throughout Boston and cities where our employees work and live.”

Recent and Upcoming Partnerships

On 30 September 2021, the firm’s chairman and chief executive officer Kevin Charleston joined Boston Public Schools superintendent Brenda Cassellius and The English High School’s head of school Caitlin Murphy to unveil two new Social Emotional Learning rooms where students can access supportive services and programming provided by the school’s behavioral health staff. Prior to the start of the school year, a group of employee volunteers from Loomis Sayles worked with staff at The English High School to transform the classrooms into bright, inviting counseling spaces.

Loomis Sayles is also proud to be a sponsor of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s 2021 Out of the Darkness Community Walk on 30 October at Boston Common (Parkman Bandstand). The event helps raise money for life-saving research, education, advocacy and support for those impacted by suicide. Learn more about the walk, register or donate here: https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=7552.

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm’s performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $353.7 billion* in assets (as of 30 September 2021).

*Includes the assets of both Loomis, Sayles & Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. ($38.7 billion for the Loomis Sayles Trust Company). Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.

