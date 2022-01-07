Loomis Sayles Launches New Private Credit Group Led by Industry Veteran Chris Gudmastad

Loomis, Sayles & Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, today announced the launch of the Loomis Sayles Private Credit Group along with the hiring of Chris Gudmastad, CFA, who will lead this effort as head of private credit. Myles Reinecke, CFA, also joins as senior private credit analyst.

Private credit, a growing asset class increasingly in demand across the global institutional marketplace, will be a key component of Loomis Sayles’ client-based solutions suite going forward. Under Chris’s leadership, the Loomis Sayles Private Credit Group’s objective is to deliver portfolios that seek to maximize current income and total return through diversified exposure to private fixed income investments while using deep fundamental analysis and transaction structuring to manage downside risk.

Chris will build out all aspects of the Private Credit Group. His focus will include lead sourcing, underwriting and portfolio management. Chris brings to the effort extensive experience underwriting and structuring highly complex transactions that generate structure premiums in addition to illiquidity premiums. He reports to David Waldman, the firm’s chief investment officer.

As senior private credit analyst reporting to Chris, Myles will lead credit analysis for originating, underwriting and structuring private credit opportunities across a range of sectors. He will be responsible for risk management and investment relative value recommendations and will assist Chris with portfolio management operations.

“Our value-oriented, deep credit research heritage provides a strong foundation for building out a private credit capability that will complement our public fixed income lineup,” said Kevin Charleston, chief executive officer of Loomis Sayles. “We are excited to offer clients highly differentiated and competitive private credit solutions by leveraging our research capabilities, operational and technology infrastructure, and comprehensive risk management structure.”

Chris brings more than 20 years of financial services experience to his new position, most of which focused on private credit. He comes to Loomis Sayles from Securian Asset Management, where he was vice president and head of private credit. In that role, Chris was responsible for all aspects of the management of Securian’s $6.8 billion investment grade private credit portfolio, including the development and execution of the private credit investment strategy and management of the firm’s $3.3 billion external offerings across more than 20 institutional clients.

Myles also joins from Securian Asset Management, where he was most recently an asset management senior consultant focused on investment grade private placement opportunities. He has 10 years of industry experience.

Both Chris and Myles are based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm’s performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $353.7 billion* in assets (as of 30 September 2021).

*Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, LP.

ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Natixis Investment Managers’ multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 20 active managers. Ranked among the world’s largest asset managers1 with nearly $1.4 trillion assets under management2 (€1,199.4 billion), Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles, including innovative environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies and products dedicated to advancing sustainable finance. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is wholly owned by Natixis. Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’ website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2021 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 15th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

2 Assets under management (“AUM”) as of September 30, 2021 are $1,390 billion. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers. Excluding H2O Asset Management.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

