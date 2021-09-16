Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Loonie falls as Canadian data shows economic momentum easing

09/16/2021 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback notched broad-based gains and investors weighed domestic data showing some weakening in activity.

The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2675 to the greenback, or 78.90 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.2616 to 1.2698.

Canadian wholesale trade fell by 2.1% in July from June, the biggest decline since April last year, and housing starts were down 3.9% in August compared with the previous month.

"Momentum (in housing starts) has been moderating after unprecedented strength earlier in the year," Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

Foreign investors are growing more worried that Canada's federal election on Monday could result in a deadlock that hampers Ottawa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and further slows the economic recovery from the crisis.

The U.S. dollar climbed to a near 3-week high against a basket of currencies after data showing U.S. retail sales unexpectedly increased in August.

The data could ease some concerns about a sharp slowdown in the U.S. economy, ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.

U.S. crude prices were unchanged at $72.61 a barrel as the threat to U.S. Gulf production from Hurricane Nicholas receded. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year touched its highest since Aug. 12 at 1.272% before pulling back to 1.231%, up 1.2 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.15% 0.92479 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.10% 1.74875 Delayed Quote.0.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.20% 86.519 Delayed Quote.6.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.24% 0.73068 Delayed Quote.4.38%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.05% 1.49183 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.45% 75.7 Delayed Quote.42.98%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.29% 0.89701 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.49% 1.2679 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
WTI 0.12% 72.619 Delayed Quote.46.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:53pU.s. cdc says 210,700,361 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 16 vs 210,361,099 individuals as of sept 15
RE
03:53pU.s. cdc says 180,086,143 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of sept 16 vs 179,695,287 individuals as of sept 15
RE
03:53pU.s. cdc says delivered 462,384,885 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 16 vs 461,117,525 doses delivered as of sept 15
RE
03:52pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 666,440 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 662,620 in previous report on sept 15
RE
03:52pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 41,593,179 as of yesterday vs 41,426,425 in previous report on sept 15
RE
03:48pEl Salvador bonds tumble as investors eye bitcoin use, IMF talks
RE
03:44pU.S. Gulf crude oil ramps up after hurricane losses -data
RE
03:43pU.S. judge blocks expulsions of migrant families under Trump-era order
RE
03:42pSHEARMAN & STERLING LLP : ENAP's $560 Million 3.450 Percent Notes Bond Offering
PU
03:30pFDA revises Lilly's COVID-19 antibody combo EUA for use after exposure to virus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
2Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las..
4Analysis: Bonds 'boring' no longer as unpredictability returns
5IG adds far fewer traders as pandemic volatility settles

HOT NEWS