Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Looxid Labs Wins a CES 2022 Innovation Award in Health and Wellness

01/03/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Received the CES 2022 Innovation Awards in Health and Wellness following a CES 2018 Best of Innovation Award in VR/AR

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looxid Labs Inc., a Virtual Reality(VR)-based proactive mental healthcare startup, announced that its product LUCY - VR cognitive health coach combined with biosignal interpretation - has earned a CES 2022 Innovation award in the health and wellness category (https://youtu.be/S4v-nh1Ro3g). In particular, it is meaningful for the company to receive this award four years after winning the CES 2018 best of innovation in VR/AR category.

Looxid Labs has been recognized for its product 'LUCY,' a cognitive assessment and training system that uses AI and VR technologies to detect early signs of cognitive impairment, such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease. LUCY has achieved outstanding recognition at the CES 2022 Innovation Awards in healthcare and wellness. It shares the accolade with global healthcare company Abbott's 'Freestyle Libre,' a continuous blood glucose measurement (CGM) system.

LUCY helps users to measure, self-track, and train their cognitive skills such as working memory, attention, and spatial perception by capturing and analyzing their behavioral and neurophysiological responses such as brain waves. Specifically, LUCY allows them access to cognitive acuity with insightful statistical indicators from a neuroscientific perspective as the older individuals play immersive cognitive games through its VR sensory headset.

"With this award, LUCY is recognized as an innovative product that will lead the global health and wellness trend at CES 2022, where the most influential and ingenious consumer technologies are showcased," said Brian Yongwook Chae, the CEO of Looxid Labs. "Crucially, by leveraging CES 2022 as a momentum, Looxid will open the door to launch a metaverse-based mental healthcare solution in the U.S. digital health market, which has been significantly accelerated by COVID-19 pandemic," he added. 

Looxid Labs recently launched a visiting healthcare service called the "LUCY MOBILE" in South Korea, which allows people in residential areas to experience VR game-based cognitive health services, and provides preventative measures related to cognitive decline. 

Some of the key features of LUCY include:

A VR-compatible brain sensor module

A forehead-mounted foam pad with electrodes detects 24-bit EEG data at a fixed rate of 500 samples per second. The sensor precisely detects the user's brainwave using six-channel FPCB electrodes and an ear clip. The electrode surface is gold-plated for durability. The EEG signals collected from the dry electrodes passed IEC 60601-2-26, which is a standard for medical electrical equipment. The soft silicone material surrounding the electrode allows comfortable fit as well as durability.

Cloud-based real-time data interpretation

While seniors participate in a VR game, their behavioral and neurophysiological data is transferred to a cloud server and interpreted in real-time. Looxid's proprietary algorithm in the cloud server automatically processes the combined time series data and analyzes the seniors' cognitive function in real-time. Looxid's cloud server, using an API (application programming interface), generates an analysis report which is then transmitted to the pre-registered web with any mobile or tablet. To learn more about Looxid Labs, please visit: https://looxidlabs.com/ 

Press contact: vallabh@topprwire.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Latest news "Companies"
02:06pChildren's Hospital Los Angeles Goes Out Into the Community to Offer Free COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine Clinic for the Whole Family
BU
02:05pIs Apple worth $3 trillion? Bulls, bears examine the case
RE
02:05pCommodities Featured in Wien, Zidle 10 Surprises of 2022 -- Commodity Comment
DJ
02:04pBrazil posts 2021 record trade surplus of $61 billion
RE
02:03pWall Street shows confidence to start the new year
RE
02:03pOne World Universe Purchases 15 Superlative Apes NFTs, a Derivative Collection of the Famous Bored Ape Yacht Club
GL
02:03pOne World Universe Purchases 15 Superlative Apes NFTs, a Derivative Collection of the Famous Bored Ape Yacht Club
GL
02:01pApple’s $3 trillion market value follows 5,800% gain since iPhone debut
RE
02:01pZendesk Shareholders Poised to Reject Value Destroying Momentive Acquisition
PR
02:01pF-35 Expands Global Presence in 2021
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year
2BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
3European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
4Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -P..
5Wall Street climbs in upbeat start to 2022

HOT NEWS