Lord of Sipán's Exhibition Showcases the Extraordinary Legacy of Peru in Expo 2020 Dubai

12/30/2021 | 10:42am EST
The Commission for the Promotion of Peru (PROMPERÚ) announced that the Peru Pavilion installed at Expo 2020 Dubai is dazzling the world with the temporary exhibition called "The Mochicas, masters of the desert.” Here, international visitors can witness the replicas of the Lord of Sipán and the Old Lord of Sipán jewels made by artisans from the Lambayeque region, as well as having access to valuable information and a life-size representation of the Mochica culture’s elite.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005417/en/

Masters of the desert: the Mochica were fierce warriors and stupendous engineers. (Photo: César Vallejos / PROMPERÚ)

Masters of the desert: the Mochica were fierce warriors and stupendous engineers. (Photo: César Vallejos / PROMPERÚ)

The exhibition was inaugurated on December 15 and will be held until January 31, 2022. This joint effort is organized by PROMPERÚ and the Patronato de Sipán -a non-profit association that works on research, conservation, and promotion of the archaeological heritage of northern Peru- to promote the riches found in the tomb of the Lord of Sipán, a discovery considered one of the most significant archaeological finds of the twentieth century.

To convey the spirit of this culture and its extraordinary development, six of the mannequins created by the renowned artist Edilberto Mérida Pilares are based on physiognomic models of the descendants of the Mochica people. This work is displayed at the Peru Pavilion.

The very same heirs of the Mochica cultural identity were in charge of recreating, with fantastic fidelity, the ornaments, and objects that the royal court used in times of splendor: the artisans of Lambayeque, Armando Gil, Segundo Gonzales, and Johnny Aldana, have painstakingly crafted the most striking jewels so that historical figures of the Mochica elite can be depicted richly attired to demonstrate their rank and power.

The Peruvian pavilion is presented with the concept "Timeless Peru," which seeks to connect the present with the future and build bridges between our country and the world. In this sense, Peru's past is represented by the surprising Mochica civilization and its magnificent goldsmithing. At the same time, the present is manifested in the region's inhabitants, who, through memory and art, keep the Mochica culture alive. Presenting this glorious past at Expo 2020 Dubai, the world's largest cultural event sustains the identity of Peruvians today and helps shape their future.


© Business Wire 2021
