Lordstown Motors Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Lordstown Motors Corp.

03/12/2021 | 05:53pm EST
NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RIDE).

On March 12, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled “The Lordstown Motors Mirage: Fake Orders, Undisclosed Production Hurdles, And A Prototype Inferno.” Hindenburg alleges, among other things that “Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities.” Hindenburg also alleges that “[t]he company has consistently pointed to its book of 100,000 pre-orders as proof of deep demand for its proposed EV truck” although “[Hindenburg’s] conversations with former employees, business partners and an extensive document review show that the company’s orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy.”

Following the issuance of the Hindenburg Research report, Lordstown’s shares fell $2.93 per share, about 16.5%, to close at $14.78 per share on March 12, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lordstown securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(212) 687-1980
E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com


