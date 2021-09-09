Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Los Altos CA Woman Recognized for Work Helping Women Who Feel Unsafe in Their Own Home

09/09/2021 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Local woman, Ruth Darlene, founder and executive director of WomenSV, earns two national awards from DomesticShelters.org, a Midpeninsula Media Center award, and a $250,000 grant by Santa Clara County for her work helping women who feel unsafe in their own home.

WomenSV

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sep 09, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Local woman, Ruth Darlene, founder and executive director of WomenSV, earns two national awards from DomesticShelters.org, a Midpeninsula Media Center award, and a $250,000 grant by Santa Clara County for her work helping women who feel unsafe in their own home.

Darlene was honored for her stellar work helping women in the throes of an abusive relationship and also bringing awareness of covert abuse and coercive control by training police officers, therapists, physicians, legal counsel, and others within the judicial system.

Along with the emphasis on training and education, WomenSV is also different from other domestic violence agencies in that Ruth assists women facing all forms of abuse including non-physical violence such as financial, legal, emotional, technological, and the many other ways that the abuser can keep control of his partner. Ruth has counseled women whose partner threatened he would take away their children, render her homeless, and ruin her career.

These victims of "hidden" abuse are in every socio-economic demographic of the Bay Area. The abusers are often smart, charming, and calculating and keep their abusive behavior behind closed doors. The recent passing of SB 1141 into law under Family Code 6320 incorporates coercive control into the definition of domestic violence and will help Ruth and her team promote the right of every woman and child to live in peace and safety in their own home.

WomenSV has helped over a thousand women since its inception in 2011. Ruth's tireless efforts have earned her several outstanding recognitions this year:

* DomesticShelters.org National Program/Shelter of the Year (
* National Program/Shelter Executive of the Year (
* Midpeninsula Media Center Local Hero Award

* Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Grant of $250,000

Additional details can be found here:

Domestic Shelters Purple Ribbon Awards - https://www.domesticshelters.org/awards/winners

Midpeninsula Media Center Local Hero Award - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0iCv44FuyU

Board of Supervisors $250K grant announcement - https://www.losaltosonline.com/community/womensv-receives-250k-from-county/article_e79dbe28-d602-11eb-a04f-4f53f61352f6.html

Learn more about WomenSV at https://www.womensv.org/

News Source: WomenSV

Related link: https://www.womensv.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/los-altos-ca-woman-recognized-for-work-helping-women-who-feel-unsafe-in-their-own-home/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:21aGerman finance ministry raided in money laundering probe
RE
07:18aAnalysis-Investors betting on 'stable' choice of Powell renomination at Fed
RE
07:10aLos Altos CA Woman Recognized for Work Helping Women Who Feel Unsafe in Their Own Home
SE
07:08aCOVID-19 pushes Kenya's economy into first contraction in nearly 30 years
RE
07:07aHow business travel may never be the same again
RE
07:06aU.S. govt set to release plan to lower prescription drug prices - WSJ
RE
07:05aOxford Nanopore announces London IPO after hitting $3.3 billion valuation
RE
07:05aTop EU court gives broad protection to term 'champagne'
RE
07:05a1st Class Real Estate and Expetitle Announce a Joint Venture to Provide Tech-enabled Closings Across The U.S.
SE
07:05aWhiteoak Invests in Amplify-Now to Accelerate Global Expansion and Development
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
2Chinese gaming and 'metaverse' shares battered by regulatory squeeze
3European stocks at 3-week lows ahead of ECB decision
4LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for A..
5UK house prices keep rising even as tax break unwinds: RICS

HOT NEWS