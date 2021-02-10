Log in
Los Angeles County and Fulgent Genetics Launch Free At-Home COVID-19 Testing for People Notified via Healthvana's Digital Contact Tracing and Exposure Notification Solution

02/10/2021 | 12:17pm EST
Digital methods to test and trace are even more critical with faster spreading COVID variants

Los Angeles County has partnered with Healthvana, the nation’s largest patient platform for COVID-19, and Fulgent Genetics (FLGT), a pioneer in next generation sequencing and scalable COVID-19 testing, to launch the country’s first program to send free at-home PCR COVID-19 tests to people notified of a potential exposure through digital contact tracing.

“Since launching phase one of our digital contact tracing program with Healthvana a few weeks ago, over 20,000 Los Angeles County residents have been privately notified of their potential COVID-19 exposure,” said Dr. Clemens Hong, Director of Whole Person Care for Los Angeles County. “Now we hope to give exposed persons an immediate opportunity to order a COVID-19 test to their home, giving them the opportunity to test and protect their loved ones.”

The successful phase one of the digital contact tracing solution enabled patients who tested positive to easily self-report their close contacts anonymously. Those close contacts instantly received an exposure notification via text message or email with information on self-isolation and local resources. Phase two adds an option for exposed individuals to order a free at-home COVID-19 test, provided by Picture from Fulgent Genetics.

“We’ve worked with Healthvana and Los Angeles County for several months and Healthvana has helped us deliver millions of test results to residents,” said Brandon Perthuis, Fulgent’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Making our Picture at-home test available with digital contact tracing is a great way to open up access to broader testing for COVID-19.”

Testing and tracing continue to be essential in the fight against COVID-19 and these new digital efforts complement the existing contact tracing efforts in Los Angeles County as it prepares for new variants.

“Our digital exposure notifications are reducing the time for people to know they’ve been exposed from days to minutes - and that will be crucial if the U.K. variant spreads as fast as it has overseas” shared Ramin Bastani, CEO of Healthvana. “We’re grateful to partner with Los Angeles County and Fulgent to expand testing access to people who may have to stay home to take care of loved ones, live in multi-generational households or don’t have the ability to get tested outside the home.”

About Healthvana
Healthvana is a patient platform for healthcare providers to manage and communicate with their populations. The company excels at engaging patients in their health and helping them take whatever next step towards better health - all via a mobile phone. Since 2015, Healthvana’s goal has been to end HIV, and since April of 2020, to end COVID-19. Healthvana is the nation’s leading patient platform for both HIV and COVID-19 - having helped millions of patients achieve better health outcomes, while reducing cost for healthcare providers.

For more information: www.Healthvana.com

About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics’ proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing (“NGS”) with its technology platform, the Company performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. In 2019, the Company launched its first patient-initiated product, Picture Genetics, a new line of at-home screening tests that combines the Company’s advanced NGS solutions with actionable results and genetic counseling options for individuals. Since March 2020, the Company has commercially launched several tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), including NGS and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (“RT-PCR”) - based tests. The Company has received Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the RT-PCR-based tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 using upper respiratory specimens (nasal, nasopharyngeal, and oropharyngeal swabs) and for the at-home testing service through Picture Genetics. A cornerstone of the Company’s business is its ability to provide expansive options and flexibility for all clients’ unique testing needs through a comprehensive technology offering including cloud computing, pipeline services, record management, web portal services, clinical workflow, sequencing as a service and automated lab services.


© Business Wire 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ