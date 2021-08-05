Los Angeles Pacific University Moves Contact Center and Student Support to Dialpad Cloud Solutions

Dialpad for Education drives a connected campus for students, staff and faculty at LAPU

Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced Los Angeles Pacific University selected Dialpad to power its connections with students and alumni. Los Angeles Pacific University moved its entire contact center, including admissions and enrollment, to Dialpad cloud communications solutions to leverage its superior call quality and reliability.

Los Angeles Pacific University (LAPU) is an online university built for busy adults in a mobile world. Online classes through LAPU also offer students the ability to complete and submit coursework through smartphones and mobile devices. This innovative approach to higher education is key to LAPU’s ranking as a Top 10 Military Friendly School for 2021-2022. The university’s communications capabilities, however, struggled due to system outages and call quality issues. LAPU shifted its contact center away from a two-vendor combination of on-premises and cloud systems to unify its operations with Dialpad.

“The old system was not user-friendly, did not provide basic analytics and its automated routing did not work well — always trying to find agents and often routing calls to the wrong departments,” Anthony Guerrero, Systems Administrator, Los Angeles Pacific University. “Dialpad is clean, easy to set up, customize and use. Agents can chat, send SMS text messages or start a video meeting, all in one place. We can also now see data reporting and analytics through one platform for the entire organization.”

Dialpad for Education offers LAPU a connected campus approach to communications between the school and its prospective, current and former students. Through a single, omnichannel application for voice, messaging, meetings and video calls, Dialpad for Education users easily connects staff and students from anywhere for needs ranging from quick questions, in-depth enrollment conversations, or to launch virtual classrooms. With Dialpad Voice Intelligence™ applying an AI-powered combination of speech recognition, natural language processing, machine learning and real-time coaching, these crucial conversations are captured and cataloged for future reference, as needed.

“We are excited to be the foundation of LAPU’s customer and student support operations with a flexible solution to help the university grow and its students progress their education careers,” said Craig Walker, CEO, Dialpad. “Today’s forward-thinking organizations like Los Angeles Pacific University are future-proofing contact center operations with AI-powered cloud solutions from Dialpad.”

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the leading cloud communications platform for talk, messaging, meetings and contact center in one beautiful app. Dialpad’s platform delivers AI across every employee and customer experience through real-time transcriptions, live agent coaching and sentiment analysis. More than 73,000 of the world’s most innovative businesses, including Domo, Motorola Solutions, Netflix, Splunk, Stripe, T-Mobile, Twitter, Uber and WeWork use Dialpad to connect and collaborate. Dialpad is backed by the world’s leading investors including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, SoftBank Corp., T-Mobile Ventures and Work-Bench. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and to request a demo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005127/en/