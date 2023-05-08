The annual Pulitzers, first presented in 1917, are the most prestigious honors in U.S. journalism.
(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Times won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for revealing a secretly recorded conversation among city officials that included racist comments, the award administrator said on Monday.
The annual Pulitzers, first presented in 1917, are the most prestigious honors in U.S. journalism.
