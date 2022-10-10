Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Los Angeles council president steps down after audio leak of racist comments

10/10/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Council member Nury Martinez speaks prior to a City Council vote to increase minimum wage at City Hall in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - A Los Angeles city councilwoman resigned as president of the council on Monday after the release of an audio recording in which she makes racist and other disparaging comments, including ones about the Black son of a colleague.

Nury Martinez, a Democrat, apologized to fellow Democratic Councilman Mike Bonin and his family in a statement announcing that her resignation would be effective immediately. She continues to represent Los Angeles' sixth district.

Martinez came under fire after the Los Angeles Times reported comments she made during a recorded October 2021 meeting, in which she said Bonin, who is white, treated his Black son as if he were an "accessory" and compared him to a "changuito," which translates as "little monkey." Bonin was not present.

Martinez also disparaged Mexicans from Oaxaca and voiced her displeasure with Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, saying "he's with the Blacks," the Times reported.

"I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I'm so sorry," Martinez said in the statement. "As someone who believes deeply in the empowerment of communities of color, I recognize my comments undercut that goal."

Two other Democratic members of the council - Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León - and labor leader Ron Herrera were present during the conversation, according to the Times.

It reported that De León accused Bonin of not supporting Latinos and likened him to being the council's "fourth Black member."

The three issued statements acknowledging that inappropriate remarks were made at the meeting, according to the Times.

Bonin issued a statement on Sunday calling for the city council to remove Martinez as president and for her to resign from the legislative body.

"Any parent reading her comments will know she is unfit for public office," Bonin said.

The local chapter of activist group Black Lives Matter said Martinez, Cedillo, de León and Herrera should resign from their posts.

Martinez was the first Latina to become president of the city's council in January 2020, according to her office website. She was first elected to city council in 2013.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford in New York, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.35% to 104.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.37% to $0.9704 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.32% to $1.1057 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.28% to 145.72 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pUK's Truss to tell G7: stick by Ukraine in face of Russian attacks
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 2.76% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 1.02% to $1307.39 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.20% to $19242.91 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pSenior U.S. senator wants 'freeze' on Saudi cooperation, blasts Riyadh
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Evans: Inflation can fall quickly, with "soft landing" and no rec..
2BMW Group sales drop slightly in Q3
3Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, tru..
4Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Notice of extraordinary general meeting
5Strikes at French oil refineries and storage sites to continue - TotalE..

HOT NEWS