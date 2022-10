Los Angeles gasoline retreats in last day for trading October products

October-delivery CARBOB gasoline was valued in Los Angeles at 17.50 cents a gallon over November NYMEX RBOB, traders said.

Refined products like CARBOB, which is blended to meet California's strict environmental standards, change the front month on the 23rd because of pipeline scheduling deadlines.

November CARBOB in Los Angeles was in a bid-offer spread at 20 cents/34 cents over December NYMEX RBOB.

November CARB diesel, which the state requires be used on California highways, was pegged at a 3.50 cent discount to December NYMEX heating oil.

November ultra-low sulfur diesel, which meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards traded in Los Angeles at 3 cents under December NYMEX heating oil.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)