Los Angeles school district says it was target of ransomware attack

"Los Angeles Unified detected unusual activity in its Information Technology systems over the weekend, which after an initial review, can be confirmed as an external cyber attack on our Information Technology assets," the district said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it reported the attack to law enforcement agencies.

Schools remained open on Tuesday but the statement said "business operations may be delayed or modified."

It added that the attack was likely criminal in nature and it implemented a response protocol "to mitigate Districtwide disruptions, including access to email, computer systems and applications."

The statement did not specify what information, if any, was breached. It said that employee healthcare and payroll information and the safety and emergency mechanisms in schools were not affected by the attack.

The White House said it spoke with the district about the attack. It was unclear who was responsible for the attack.

Separately, U.S. government agencies issued a public advisory on Tuesday saying a ransomware gang known as Vice Society, which emerged last year, has been "disproportionately targeting" the education sector with ransomware attacks.

The agencies anticipate attacks may increase as the 2022-23 school year begins and ransomware groups perceive opportunities for successful attacks, the advisory said.

A Department of Justice official said last year the U.S. was elevating investigations of ransomware attacks to a similar priority as terrorism.

Ransom software works by encrypting victims' data; typically hackers will offer the victim a key in return for cryptocurrency payments that can run into the hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

