Losses deepen after USDA raises supply outlook, trims some demand

* USDA forecasts larger corn, soybean supply as demand slips
* Prices curbed by strong dollar, less harsh weather charts
(Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes
byline, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE)
CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures
extended losses on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) boosted key crop supply forecasts and scaled
back some demand expectations in a monthly report.
The agency's supply-and-demand data heaped further pressure
on grain values already weighed down by slumping outside market
influences, including sharply lower energy prices and a stronger
U.S. dollar.
The USDA reduced its U.S. corn demand view for the current
season on Tuesday and raised its forecast for domestic corn
production. It also cut its forecast for the country's soybean
harvest.
The bearish data overshadowed lingering concerns about
crop-stressing heat and dryness across the U.S. Midwest.
"They're putting weather and supply issues on the back
burner. The USDA helped feed that demand-led break to the
downside," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity
Analytics.
"The trade was looking for demand destruction, and they got
it," he said.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn dropped 45 cents
to $5.84 per bushel by 12:29 p.m. CDT (1729 GMT), while November
soybeans fell 58-3/4 cents to $13.46-1/4 per bushel. CBOT
September wheat fell 35 cents to $8.21-1/2 a bushel.
Earlier weakness was fuelled by a fresh 20-year high for the
dollar, which makes commodities priced in the currency more
expensive, and weather charts suggesting some rain for the U.S.
Midwest in the week ahead.
Wheat added to steep losses from Monday, with news that
talks will be held on Wednesday between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey
and the United Nations over Ukraine's war-disrupted grain
exports also weighing on the market, traders said.
Grain markets were also digesting the USDA's weekly crop
progress and conditions report released late on Monday, which
showed lower than expected ratings for corn and soybeans.
However, weather forecasts pointing to showers in part of
the Midwest this week tempered concern about stress to
pollinating corn.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)