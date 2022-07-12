Log in
News: Latest News
Losses deepen after USDA raises supply outlook, trims some demand

07/12/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
* USDA forecasts larger corn, soybean supply as demand slips

* Prices curbed by strong dollar, less harsh weather charts (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE)

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures extended losses on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) boosted key crop supply forecasts and scaled back some demand expectations in a monthly report.

The agency's supply-and-demand data heaped further pressure on grain values already weighed down by slumping outside market influences, including sharply lower energy prices and a stronger U.S. dollar.

The USDA reduced its U.S. corn demand view for the current season on Tuesday and raised its forecast for domestic corn production. It also cut its forecast for the country's soybean harvest.

The bearish data overshadowed lingering concerns about crop-stressing heat and dryness across the U.S. Midwest.

"They're putting weather and supply issues on the back burner. The USDA helped feed that demand-led break to the downside," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics.

"The trade was looking for demand destruction, and they got it," he said.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn dropped 45 cents to $5.84 per bushel by 12:29 p.m. CDT (1729 GMT), while November soybeans fell 58-3/4 cents to $13.46-1/4 per bushel. CBOT September wheat fell 35 cents to $8.21-1/2 a bushel.

Earlier weakness was fuelled by a fresh 20-year high for the dollar, which makes commodities priced in the currency more expensive, and weather charts suggesting some rain for the U.S. Midwest in the week ahead.

Wheat added to steep losses from Monday, with news that talks will be held on Wednesday between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations over Ukraine's war-disrupted grain exports also weighing on the market, traders said.

Grain markets were also digesting the USDA's weekly crop progress and conditions report released late on Monday, which showed lower than expected ratings for corn and soybeans.

However, weather forecasts pointing to showers in part of the Midwest this week tempered concern about stress to pollinating corn. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS