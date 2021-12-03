'Lot of concern' over Russian military activity near Ukraine, top U.S. general says

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The United States is tracking
enough indicators and warnings surrounding Russian military
activity near Ukraine to trigger "a lot of concern" and Russian
rhetoric appears increasingly strident, the top U.S. military
officer said late on Thursday.
Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff, declined to speculate about the kinds of options the
United States might consider in the event of a Russian invasion.
But Milley, in some of his most extensive remarks on the crisis,
stressed the importance of Ukraine's sovereignty to Washington
and to the NATO alliance.
"There's significant national security interests of the
United States and of NATO member states at stake here if there
was an overt act of aggressive action militarily by the Russians
into a nation state that has been independent since 1991,"
Milley said during a flight from Seoul to Washington.
Ukraine says Russia has amassed more than 90,000 troops near
their long shared border. But Moscow has dismissed suggestions
it is preparing for an attack on its southern neighbor and has
defended its right to deploy troops on its own territory as it
sees fit.
The Kremlin already annexed the Black Sea peninsula of
Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and then backed rebels fighting Kyiv
government forces in the east of the country. That conflict has
killed 14,000 people, Kyiv says, and is still simmering.
Experts caution that an unchallenged Russian invasion could
be destabilizing, creating ripple effects well beyond Ukraine at
a time of increasing anxiety over Chinese intentions toward
Taiwan.
Milley declined to state publicly his estimate of the number
of Russian forces near Ukraine but suggested his concerns went
beyond the raw numbers of Russian troops.
"I'm not going to tell you what we track and the indicators
or warnings from an intelligence standpoint, but we track them
all," Milley said. "And there's enough out there now to cause a
lot of concern, and we'll continue to monitor."
Russia and Ukraine have centuries of shared history and
formed the two biggest republics of the Soviet Union until its
1991 collapse, so Moscow views its neighbor's ambition to join
NATO as an affront and a threat.
Since the latest crisis started, Moscow has set out demands
for legally binding security guarantees from the West, and for
assurances that NATO will not admit Ukraine as a member or
deploy missile systems there to target Russia.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Moscow on
Thursday of "severe costs" if it invaded Ukraine, urging his
Russian counterpart to seek a diplomatic exit from the crisis.
Milley declined to speculate whether Russian President
Vladimir Putin might be emboldened by U.S. President Joe Biden's
withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying "You'd have to ask Putin."
The August pullout ended America's two-decade-old war in an
unambiguous defeat, with the Taliban returning to power.
"I think it would be a mistake for any country to draw a
broad strategic conclusion based on the U.S. withdrawal from
Afghanistan and then take that event and automatically apply it
to other situations," Milley said.
He cited historic examples of past U.S. presidents who
withdrew troops in some places but ordered military action
elsewhere.
"So the United States is a difficult country for other
countries to understand sometimes," he said.
