Loudoun County, Va., Welcomes Rivana at Innovation Station, A New Mixed-Use Development on Metro's Silver Line Extension

Highly walkable, on Metro and one stop from Dulles International Airport, Rivana sets a new bar for mixed-use development.

Rivana will be the first phase of a 103-acre transit-oriented development on the border of Loudoun and Fairfax counties. The current plans for the Loudoun phases of Innovation Station include:

Nearly 2,000 multifamily housing units;

1.8 million square feet of Class-A office space;

A 185,000-square-foot retail village;

A 265-room boutique hotel;

A network of green and public spaces, including an 11-acre park.

Phase 1A of development will include 250,000 square feet of office space that is scheduled to open for tenants in 2024. The property is bounded by Route 28, the Dulles Toll Road and Innovation Avenue, and could eventually yield 9 million square feet of development.

Novais Partners is the master developer of Innovation Station and the co-developer of Rivana with the Hannover Company. Novais is owned by four real estate development and investment firms: Origami Capital Partners, Timberline Real Estate Partners, Open Realty Advisors and Rebees. The development team plans to submit a land use application next week for consideration by the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. Pending legislative approval, Novais expects to break ground early in 2022.

"Loudoun County's vision in the 2019 Comprehensive Plan was to create walkable, urban environments around the upcoming Metro stations, and this project brings that vision to life. Innovation Station will allow generations of Loudoun County businesses, residents, students, and visitors to take advantage of world-class environments in which to live, work, learn, and play," Board of Supervisors Chair at Large Phyllis J. Randall said. "The Novais plan for Rivana checks all the boxes for a world-class development that will create value and opportunity for everyone in our community for decades to come."

Rivana is inspired by a dramatic vision for bucolic urbanism that weaves sustainable mixed-use architecture with expansive public green space. This type of design is the first of its kind for the region and emphasizes design for highly productive work, holistic wellness, and rich cultural engagement.

"Unlike other developments on the East Coast, the vision for Rivana at Innovation Station is more than square feet and total units, it's a chance to deliver a more humanized environment that reflects who Loudoun is now and where we are going," Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer stated. "Innovation Station will position Loudoun as an attractive option for major corporate users looking for high-quality office space in a post-COVID environment. Highly walkable, adjacent to Metro and just one stop from Washington-Dulles International Airport, Rivana sets a new bar for mixed-use developments and creates a whole new level of what is #LoudounPossible."

The cultural epicenter of the development will be Rivana Village, a bustling, community-focused retail and creative office environment inspired by the communal villages that dot Virginia's landscape. Many of the retail merchants at Rivana Village will be creative, independently-owned restaurants and stores showcasing the best of regional culture, including the thriving artisan culture of Western Loudoun County.

Rivana's 1.8 million square feet of Class-A office will be situated prominently at the edge of Rivana Village and with strong visibility from the Dulles Toll Road and Route 28. Office tenants will enjoy hotel-quality amenities as well as post-COVID-era design and engineering with advanced filtration systems, upgraded air filters, and enhanced cleaning protocols. Every office building will be certified to LEED status.

"When I voted to bring Metro to Loudoun County in 2012, it was with projects like Rivana in mind. And when the Board of Supervisors created a new urban policy area in our comprehensive plan, it was exactly to attract projects like this. This site is more than 100 acres, ready for the type of high-quality, integrated development that will be attractive to commercial users while providing a destination for entertainment, recreation, retail and a variety of housing types," said Supervisor Matt Letourneau (Dulles), Chairman of the Board's Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee. "Novais has committed to an aggressive timeline and a collaborative process with both Loudoun and Fairfax counties, to get this exciting project to market in the next few years."

"The project's developers have committed to delivering twice as many residential units and six times the number of affordable dwelling units as previously planned," Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (Broad Run) explained. "This will make a significant impact in our mission to provide a variety of housing options to serve Loudoun's growing population. Providing a continuum of housing is critical to Loudoun's future growth."

