Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Louis Dreyfus starts trading in Brazil's free energy market

02/09/2023 | 12:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodity merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) on Thursday unveiled that late last year it began operating as a trader in the Brazilian free energy market, according to a statement.

The company said it intends to expand its activities in the sugar and ethanol market using energy from sugarcane biomass cogenerated by mills.

The trader intends to fully service "the more than 40 groups of mills with which we already originate sugar and ethanol, and thus meet the demand from LDC and its clients, increasing the share of renewable energy in the composition of a more competitive and sustainable energy matrix," said Mario Barbosa, head of sugar for North Latin America.

Currently, LDC's facilities in Brazil purchase on the free market 90% of the energy they use, about 35 average monthly megawatts.

Brazil's free energy market is expanding, LDC said, citing data from the Brazilian Association of Energy Traders (Abraceel) that showed a 17% increase in 12 months.

The main growth drivers are "competitive prices, predictability of on-demand contracting and the option for renewable energy sources," said Barbosa.

The free energy market currently accounts for more than 37% of total electricity consumption in Brazil and has already drawn 97% of the biomass energy generated in the country, LDC said, citing Abraceel. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.19% 5.6362 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
Latest news "Economy"
12:49pU.s. department of transportation spokesman says agency is inves…
RE
12:49pFacebook investors urge revival of Cambridge Analytica fraud case
RE
12:47pSouthwest Airlines COO says executive bonuses will be lowered
RE
12:47pFormer u.s. president donald trump's facebook page appears resto…
RE
12:46pItaly's Acea backs CEO after reports of abusive behaviour
RE
12:45pU.S. corn, soybean, wheat futures fall in choppy trading
RE
12:41pSolar tech firm Nextracker's shares soar in New York debut
RE
12:40pCanada's CPP delivers third-quarter returns of 1.9% as stock markets rebound
RE
12:38pYellen says China should delay some debt demands, move faster on restructurings
RE
12:33pUnicredit - bond with 6 years maturity…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse logs worst annual loss since global financial crisis
2Chinese AI-Related Stocks Slump After State-Media Warning
3British American Tobacco profit up in 2022 amid challenges
4Toyota Tsusho : to Acquire 85% of SB Energy Shares- Maximizing synergie..
5Alphabet A : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS