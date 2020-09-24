Louisiana Achievement Charter Academies : Notice of a Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors

Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Board of Directors of Louisiana Achievement Charter Academies at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 by video/teleconference.

Pursuant to emergency proclamation 30 JCE 2020 and Act No. 302 of the 2020 Legislative Session, Louisiana Achievement Charter Academies, certifies that it must conduct the meeting scheduled for September 28, 2020 via video conference/conference call or the Board will otherwise be unable to operate due to quorum requirements. The meeting agenda is limited to one or more of the following:

Matters that are directly related to the charter school’s response to the disaster or emergency and are critical to the health, safety, or welfare of the public. Matters that if they are delayed will cause curtailment of vital public services or severe economic dislocation and hardship. Matters that are critical to continuation of the business of the charter school and that are not able to be postponed to a meeting held in accordance with the other provisions of this Chapter due to a legal requirement or other deadline that cannot be postponed or delayed by the public body.

Board meetings shall be held in this manner during the pendency of this emergency.

To join the meeting by video: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82874188096?pwd=SS9qTjJFK1hnRFlQMGNCdkExNnFwQT09

Meeting ID: 828 7418 8096

Passcode: 2ni1FG

To join via phone:

1) Dial: 1-646-558-8656

2) Enter Conference ID: 801400

Monday, September 28, 2020

11 a.m.

Walter Morales, President

Anthony Jackson, Vice President

Tabitha Bell, Secretary

Alisa Ross, Director

Derrick Wesley, Director

Dione Davis, Director

Trayvean Scott, Director

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance at a public meeting of Louisiana Achievement Charter Academies, please contact Andrew Gayle at 616-260-7617 or by email agayle@nhaschools.com describing the assistance that is necessary.

**Public comments may be submitted electronically prior to or during the meeting to agayle@nhaschools.com

1. CALL TO ORDER 2. ROLL CALL 3. PUBLIC COMMENT** 4. APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA 5. MANAGEMENT REPORTS a. Principal Report i. School Performance Report Dashboard Suite 1. Parent Satisfaction Survey Results 2. 2019-2020 COVID-19 Parent Survey Results b. Board Fund Report c. Monthly Financial Statements 6. DISCUSSION ITEMS a. Fourth Quarter Financial Statements b. Board Housekeeping c. ESSER Funds Overview d. 2019-2020 Board Satisfaction Survey Summary e. Auditor Planning Communication f. Conflict of Interest Disclosure Statement 7. ACTION ITEMS a. Approval of the June 22, 2020 Board Meeting Minutes b. Approval of the August 8, 2020 Board Meeting Minutes c. Approval of the 2021 Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) Form 479 d. Acknowledgement of Brenda Swanigan’s Resignation e. Approval of the Revised 2020-2021 School Calendar f. Approval of the 2020-2021 Pupil Progression Plan g. Approval of the School Athletics h. Appointment of Board Treasurer 8. BOARD DEVELOPMENT 9. ETHICS TRAINING 10. PUBLIC COMMENT ON NON-AGENDA ITEMS 11. ADJOURNMENT

