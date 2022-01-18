Louisiana Achievement Charter Academies Notice of a Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors

Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Board of Directors of Louisiana Achievement Charter Academies has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 by video/teleconference.

Pursuant to emergency proclamation 30 JCE 2020 and Act No. 302 of the 2020 Legislative Session, Louisiana Achievement Charter Academies, certifies that it must conduct the meeting scheduled for January 24, 2022 via video conference/conference call or the Board will otherwise be unable to operate due to quorum requirements. The meeting agenda is limited to one or more of the following:

(a) Matters that are directly related to the charter school’s response to the disaster or emergency and are critical to the health, safety, or welfare of the public. (b) Matters that if they are delayed will cause curtailment of vital public services or severe economic dislocation and hardship. (c) Matters that are critical to continuation of the business of the charter school and that are not able to be postponed to a meeting held in accordance with the other provisions of this Chapter due to a legal requirement or other deadline that cannot be postponed or delayed by the public body.

Board meetings shall be held in this manner during the pendency of this emergency.

To join the meeting by video:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82352363553

Meeting ID: 823 5236 3553

To join via phone:

1) Dial: 1-312-626-6799

2) Enter Meeting ID: 823 5236 3553

Monday, January 24, 2022

11 a.m.

Walter Morales, President

Anthony Jackson, Vice President

Trayvean Scott, Treasurer

Tabitha Bell, Secretary

Alisa Ross, Director

Derrick Wesley, Director

Dione Davis, Director

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance at a public meeting of Louisiana Achievement Charter Academies, please contact Andrew Gayle at 616-260-7617 or by email agayle@nhaschools.com describing the assistance that is necessary.

**Public comments may be submitted electronically prior to or during the meeting to agayle@nhaschools.com

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL PUBLIC COMMENT** APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA MANAGEMENT REPORTS Principal Report Board Fund Report Monthly Financial Statements ESSER Funds Report DISCUSSION ITEMS Personal Profile Update Form Board Member Snapshot Form Board Terms and Resignations ACTION ITEMS Approval of the December 9, 2021 Board Meeting Minutes Approval of the 2021-2022 Amended Budget Approval of the 2022-2023 Offered Seats Schedule Appointment of the 2021-2022 Audit Firm BOARD DEVELOPMENT ETHICS TRAINING PUBLIC COMMENT ON NON-AGENDA ITEMS ADJOURNMENT

