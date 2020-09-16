Louisiana Cameron LNG continues to move closer to exiting outage

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Cameron LNG's export plant in Louisiana
continues to move closer to returning to service after lingering
power outages from Hurricane Laura have kept it shut since late
August.
Analysts noted there were five vessels scheduled to pick up
cargoes from Cameron - four in the Gulf of Mexico and one moving
across the Atlantic Ocean.
"The proximity of the four vessels (in the Gulf of Mexico)
may be a signal that exports are to resume shortly," said Kaleem
Asghar, director LNG analytics at ClipperData.
Entergy Corp, Cameron's power company, said it
expects to restore service to the majority of its 40,700
customers still without power in Southwest Louisiana by Sept.
23.
Other analysts have said it was likely Cameron would remain
shut until early to mid October.
Officials at Cameron have not said when the plant would
return, noting it continues to work with Entergy to get some
power restored "to support testing and the initiation of startup
activities."
Even though Cameron has remained shut since Aug. 27, the
amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants jumped to an
average of 5.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in
September.
That was the most in a month since May and was up for a
second month in a row for the first time since hitting a record
8.7 bcfd in February as rising global gas prices prompted buyers
to reverse some cargo cancellations.
Prior to that, U.S. exports fell every month from March-July
as coronavirus demand destruction caused prices to collapse and
buyers to cancel cargoes.
Over the past month, several U.S. export plants have stepped
up to supply more of the super-cooled fuel, including Cheniere
Energy Inc's Sabine Pass in Louisiana, which has sent
out six cargoes since returning from its Hurricane Laura
shutdown.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Diane Craft)