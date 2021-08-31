Louisiana assesses major damage to power grid from Ida

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The damage to Louisiana's power grid from
Hurricane Ida is so extensive that the U.S. Coast Guard has
joined the task of assessing the wreckage, a departure from its
maritime security duties.
More than 1 million homes and businesses along the U.S. Gulf
Coast are without power following Ida's landfall late Sunday.
The storm destroyed transmission lines up and down the
Mississippi River, including one large tower that collapsed near
Avondale, Louisiana, leaving a conductor from an electrical line
in the river itself.
"Where and how the tower fell, and the assessment on how we
can deal with it has yet to be made," a U.S. Coast Guard
spokesman told Reuters. The Coast Guard joined the effort
because of the potential hazard to navigation.
Entergy Corp is developing plans for crews to pull
the transmission conductor from the river and had a team at the
site on Tuesday, the company said.
The Coast Guard, which aids in security for ports and
waterways, said its involvement only extends to overseeing the
tower's safe and timely salvage.
Nearly 800,000 Louisiana homes and businesses served by
Entergy are without power. The company said the winds damaged
some generating plants in the New Orleans area. Some customers
may be without power for several weeks as Entergy assesses
damage and seeks to restore service, though some 85,000
customers have already had their lights turned back on, it said.
"The priority is to police stations, fire stations,
hospitals in particular given the COVID dynamic, and assisted
living facilities," Rod West, Entergy's group president for
utility operations, said late Monday in an interview.
Ida's high winds dealt a severe blow to the state's grid,
knocking out power for facilities that generate power themselves
including Waterford-3, an Entergy-owned nuclear power generator
that disconnected from the grid as a safety measure ahead of the
storm. The plant was still running on backup diesel as it
focuses on "restoring offsite power," the company said Tuesday.
Numerous chemical plants, refineries and other facilities
were also without power. Refiners are "a higher priority for us.
A lot of it is going to depend on their ability to safely take
power," West said.
Agricultural giant Bunge originally estimated that its
Destrehan, Louisiana grain facility would reopen on Tuesday, but
with numerous trees and power lines down, the company couldn't
fully assess the damage yet, a spokeswoman said late Monday.
Power officials have told leaders in Jefferson Parish in the
New Orleans area that its roughly 440,000 people could be
without electricity for a month or longer, said councilman Deano
Bonano.
"The damage from this is far worse than Katrina from a wind
standpoint," said Bonano. "We are going to be without power for
four to six weeks."
