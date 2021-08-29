Louisiana braces for dangerous Hurricane Ida

* Ida could be worst direct hit in 170 years -governor
* Storm surge, flooding rains to reach inland communities
(Updates with further strengthening)
NEW ORLEANS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida was expected
to make landfall in the United States on Sunday as an "extremely
dangerous" Category 4 storm that could plunge much of the
Louisiana shoreline under water as the state grapples with a
COVID-19 surge already taxing hospitals.
The storm intensified faster than officials had predicted on
Saturday, as residents of the Gulf Coast evacuated and
businesses shut down, and gathered more strength overnight.
Southern Louisiana is still reeling from the effects of
Hurricane Laura from a year ago. The state also has the
third-highest incidence of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in
the U.S over the past seven days.
By early Sunday Ida was a Category 4 hurricane on the
five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, the National Hurricane Center
(NHC) said. At 4 a.m. CDT (0900 GMT) it was located about 75
miles (120 km) south of the mouth of the Mississippi River,
carrying top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph).
Ida could inflict a life-threatening storm surge,
potentially catastrophic wind damage and flooding rainfall, the
NHC said.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on Saturday that
the storm could be the state's worst direct hit by a hurricane
since the 1850s.
Louisiana was also devastated 16 years ago this week by
Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people.
The state is not planning to evacuate hospitals now strained
by an influx of COVID-19 patients, Edwards said.
"The implications of having a Category 4 storm while
hospitals are full are beyond what we normally contemplate,"
Edwards said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.
There were more than 3,400 new infections reported on
Friday, and about 2,700 people are hospitalized with the virus.
"We have been talking to hospitals to make sure that their
generators are working, that they have way more water on hand
than normal, that they have PPE on hand," Edwards said.
Officials ordered widespread evacuations of low-lying and
coastal areas, jamming highways and leading some gasoline
stations to run dry as residents and vacationers fled the
seashore.
"This is a powerful and dangerous storm - it is moving
faster than we had thought it would be, so we have a little less
time to prepare," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana's chief
medical official. "There is a lot of COVID out there - there are
a lot of risks out there."
POWER OUTAGES EXPECTED
Utilities were bringing in extra crews and equipment to deal
with expected power losses. President Joe Biden said he has
coordinated with electric utilities and 500 federal emergency
response workers were in Texas and Louisiana to respond to the
storm.
U.S. energy companies reduced offshore oil production by 91%
and gasoline refiners cut operations at Louisiana plants in the
path of the storm. Regional fuel prices rose in anticipation of
production losses and on increased demand due to
evacuations.
Coastal and inland oil refineries began to cut production
due to the storm. Phillips 66 shut its Alliance plant on the
coast in Belle Chasse, while Exxon Mobil Corp cut
production at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday.
Jean Paul Bourg, 39, was planning to ride out the storm in
Morgan City, about 70 miles west of New Orleans. His wife's
brother was recently released from the hospital after
contracting COVID-19 and secured a generator to ensure access to
oxygen if needed.
"You can't necessarily pile in with family members during
COVID," Bourg said, after trimming trees and putting up plywood
on his house. "More people than you'd think are sticking
around."
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New Orleans, Jessica
Resnick-Ault in New York, Erwin Seba in Houston, Rich McKay in
Atlanta, Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru
Writing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
Editing by Caroline Stauffer, Leslie Adler and Frances Kerry)