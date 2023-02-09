Louisiana slams EPA over lack of urgency on carbon-project approvals

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) is moving too slowly to allow states to permit and
oversee carbon-reduction projects, according to Louisiana's
governor, slowing millions of dollars in investments designed to
tackle greenhouse gas reduction.
Louisiana and other top oil-producing states say they can
speed up permitting of carbon sequestration projects if allowed
to handle decisions that currently fall under the EPA. There are
dozens of these projects with multi-million dollar price tags
proposed by energy firms around the United States.
Developers would benefit from broadening permitting of
so-called Class VI carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) wells
to states, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said in a letter
last month to EPA Administrator Michael Regan seen by Reuters.
The process has lacked clarity and a clear timeline, Edwards
wrote.
"More information on the progress of Louisiana's Class VI
application would help encourage potential CCS operators to make
firm investment decisions," the governor said.
Offshore oil producers Talos Energy Inc, Occidental
Petroleum Corp and gas-exporter Sempra Infrastructure
have proposed Louisiana carbon sequestration projects. The
state's energy regulator has received little information from
the EPA on the transfer timeline or process, a spokesperson said
on Thursday.
"We are now seeing concepts begin to turn into investment
decisions - but a recurring question is if and when Louisiana
will receive primacy," or taking over permits and regulation
from the EPA, Edwards wrote in a letter dated Jan. 18.
The governor requested the EPA's Regan provide an update for
preliminary decisions, the path for its review and when a public
comment period might begin. Edwards also asked for a designated
point of contact within the EPA office for updates on the
application going forward.
The EPA said on Thursday it was working on reviewing
Louisiana's Class VI primacy application, but did not have a
specific timeline for when the review would be complete.
Edwards' office did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
STRUGGLE FOR PERMIT OVERSIGHT
The uncertainty over primacy comes as the Biden
administration is pushing for investments in clean energy and
lower-carbon fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by
2030 from 2005 levels. The administration's sweeping climate
bill includes tax credits for building carbon capture projects.
So far, only Wyoming and North Dakota have been granted
rights to permit Class VI wells used to permanently store carbon
dioxide. Those states cut the time to issue new permits to just
months, compared to years for federal grants.
Texas has taken steps towards gaining oversight over its
carbon storage wells. A spokesperson for the state's oil and gas
regulator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Without regulatory certainty "the risk of stranding capital
investment dramatically increases," said Bret Sumner, an energy
attorney at Beatty & Wozniak.
"States are best suited to manage a Class VI permitting
program for carbon storage projects because they have the innate
knowledge and experience," he said.
