Louisianans scramble to find fuel for generators after Ida

NEW ORLEANS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Storm-battered Louisiana
residents and area businesses, who have endured almost a week
without electricity, are having trouble finding generators or
fuel to power them, making it difficult for residents to cool
their homes after Hurricane Ida.
Ida's severe winds knocked out power to more than one
million homes and businesses. Unlike other recent fuel crunches,
such as the ransomware attack that forced the Colonial Pipeline
to shut in May, supply is not the only problem. Many gas
stations are without power, keeping them from operating, and
making it harder for residents to fill generators.
Residents are not the only ones scrambling.
Nearly a dozen grain export terminals dotted along the
Mississippi River from Baton Rouge to the Gulf of Mexico have
been without power all week, disrupting export shipments from
the country's biggest grain exporting port.
More than two-thirds of stations were without fuel in Baton
Rouge and New Orleans as of Friday, the most populous cities in
the state, according to GasBuddy.com.
After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, some Louisianans invested
in natural gas generators, and they have been able to keep the
lights on. Others have not been as fortunate.
In New Orleans, Aaron Lowe, 49, lined up on Thursday at a
fuel station to wait for gasoline for the third straight day. He
said he and many others braced for the storm by getting a
generator, but finding gasoline has been difficult.
"I had to wait about 40 minutes (today)," said Lowe, a
construction worker. "I was waiting between two and four hours
in the last couple of days."
Lowe was at a Shell station on S. Claiborne Avenue in New
Orleans, which was running on generators, said Abdul Saleh, the
station manager.
Station outages have not been a problem of supply, said
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, even as
some oil producers and refiners in the region struggle to get up
and running.
"There's a lot of stations that have a lot of gasoline but
can't move it because they don't have power," he said.
In Baton Rouge, 71.6% of gas stations were without fuel on
Friday, while in New Orleans 66.2% were without fuel, GasBuddy
data showed. That could mean either that they are without fuel
or without power, De Haan said.
About 860,000 homes and businesses in the state still lacked
power as of Friday.
Retail gasoline prices in New Orleans have risen by 6 cents
in the last week, to $2.868 for a gallon of regular gasoline,
American Automobile Association data showed.
FINDING GENERATORS
Some are finding it hard to even get their hands on a
generator.
In Baton Rouge, Austin Corona tried from Tuesday to Thursday
to find a generator, before giving up. The heat has been so
unbearable that Corona, 55, slept in his car in the driveway
this week. Generators have been humming all around his
neighborhood, he said.
Some hardware stores have started to regain power in the
region, he said on Friday. After one store reopened earlier this
week, Corona beelined to get a generator but they had sold out
of them in under an hour.
Corona, a retail manager, said his power finally came back
online midday Friday.
Multinational grain trader Cargill Inc is searching for
large generators to run its Westwego crop export terminal,
Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain told Reuters.
Strain said the company may have been told to prepare for a
prolonged power outage. "They're going to have to buy them from
whatever company has those big enough and then get them down
here. Then the big issue will be fueling them," he said.
Strain has been helping companies and government agencies to
source fuel to keep generators running, and have targeted "red
dyed diesel," normally used to run farm machinery and off-road
vehicles, after the Environmental Protection Agency issued
emergency fuel waivers.
Cargill declined to comment.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York, Devika Krishna Kumar
in New Orleans, Karl Plume in Chicago, Additional reporting by
PJ Huffstutter
Editing by Marguerita Choy)