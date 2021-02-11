Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Love Is In The Air Across Nexon's Biggest Titles

02/11/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Abundance of Valentine’s Day Events and Rewards Await Players

Ringing in the Valentine’s Day celebration with limited-time events and special gifts, Nexon America is spreading the love with updates across its flagship titles: MapleStory, MapleStory M, Mabinogi, and KartRider Rush+.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005362/en/

Nexon (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nexon (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a limited time, players can celebrate Valentine’s Day virtually by participating in unique activities:

MapleStory

  • Now through February 16, MapleStory characters level 101 and above, including Zero characters who completed Story Chapter 2, can receive Tracy’s Valentine Gifts by completing the special missions.
  • Players can complete daily missions to obtain item coupons and deck out their characters with items such as a Love Mouse Hat, Love Mouse Outfit, Moon Roller Mount, True Love Chocolate or Heartbreak Chocolate.

MapleStory M

  • Available now through February 24, defeat certain monsters during the event period to obtain items and summon chocolate-themed monsters. As players defeat summoned monsters, they will obtain chocolate ingredients to combine on the event page and receive a variety of buff items.
  • Cumulative rewards will be awarded based on the cumulative numbers of chocolates players craft.

Mabinogi

  • The whimsical world of Mabinogi delivers themed log-in events from February 11 through February 25. Players who log-in during the event period for at least 36 minutes will receive one Valentine Cookie Box as well as a Valentine’s Day Event Coupon for the first character they use.
  • Upon opening the box, players will earn another Valentine’s Day Event Coupon as well as one random item. By combining 10 Valentine’s Day Event Coupons, players will receive the all-new Sweet Valentine Spirit Transformation Liqueur which they can use to change the appearance effects on a Spirit Weapon.

KartRider Rush+

  • Through February 12, racers can take advantage of Penalty-Free Ranked Races and until February 25, KartRider Rush+ offers racers a jump on Valentine’s Day content as players will be able to customize their karts with items like the Valentine’s Day Frame, a Valentine’s Day Balloon and more.
  • Additionally, through February 17, racers who play for at least 10 multiplayer races will get a leg up on the competition with login bonuses.

To learn more about the upcoming Valentine’s events, follow @Nexon_America on Twitter and visit www.nexon.com.

Assets:

Social Media:

About MapleStory https://maplestory.nexon.net

MapleStory is one of the largest and most active free-to-play, side-scrolling MMORPGs with over 13 million registered players from its Global services alone out of total seven MapleStory services around the world. First released in North America in May 2005, the game continues to grow and evolve alongside its passionate community since launching over 15 years ago. There have been over 274 million characters created to date, which would make MapleStory the 4th highest populated country in the world.

About MapleStory M https://maplestorym.nexon.com/

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch and recently celebrated its 2-year anniversary with 16 million global downloads.

About Mabinogi https://mabinogi.nexon.net

Released in 2008, Mabinogi is an immersive free-to-play MMORPG world where mystical adventures await. Create anime-inspired heroes with thousands of customization options, such as hairstyles, facial features and outfits. Select from dozens of talents ranging from professional gunslingers and archers to musicians, tailors and cooks. Players can enjoy the game on their own terms, taking the perilous path of an adventurer or build a thriving business using unique trade skills.

About KartRider Rush+ https://kartrush.nexon.com

Based on the popular online gaming phenomenon, KartRider, KartRider Rush+ is a free-to-play kart racing mobile game delivering all the racing action of its namesake on iOS and Android devices. With gorgeous 3D graphics, KartRider Rush+ offers players robust tracks, karts and game modes, just like its online counterpart accommodating every level, from racing novice to drifting champion.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:19aScholarships Provide Opportunity for Three to Attend National Ethanol Conference
PU
05:19aCREST NICHOLSON : Brand new Brightwells Yard apartments launched in Farnham, Surrey
PU
05:19aORKLA ASA : Mandatory notification of trade and disclosure of major shareholding - Stein Erik Hagen
AQ
05:19aSALESFORCE COM : The Role of Philanthropy in Advancing Racial Equality and Justice in 2021 and Beyond
PU
05:19aMulti-Media Mogul & Radio Hall of Fame Inductee Charlamagne Tha God Launches Mental Wealth Alliance Foundation to Establish Fundamental and Far-Reaching Generational Support System for Black Mental Health
BU
05:18aThe Classic Tomato Soup Gets an Upgrade
PR
05:17aTHE LATEST : French nun turns 117, survives coronavirus
AQ
05:17aPlatinum hovers near 6-year peak as markets bet on auto recovery
RE
05:17aSecond charge mortgage new business volumes fell by 26% in December 2020
PU
05:17aTALLINNA VESI : Entry into force of the share sale agreement between OÜ Utilitas and the shareholders with substantial shareholding in AS Tallinna Vesi
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
2TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Investors lukewarm on Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin splurge
3Fed's Powell, invoking war effort, calls for national jobs drive
4ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Appoints New CEO; Swings to 4Q Net Profit
5With oil past peak, Shell sharpens 2050 zero emissions goal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ